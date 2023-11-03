To get this out of the way: There is nothing good, or anything close to approximating “good,” to be gleaned or had from the atrocities committed in Israel by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

War is hell, and Israel’s declaration of it signals that things will get much bloodier before anything gets better.

But if there was something “useful” to be gained from these atrocities and coming horrors, it’s that the entire saga has unmasked a shocking number of anti-Semites.

Particularly at America’s alleged institutions of higher learning — and some notable ones at that — it’s become readily apparent that rank anti-Semitism has been festering for some time now.

And now that it’s bubbling over, it’s showing a new, ugly and regrettable side of America’s next generation of leaders.

But again, at least they’ve outed themselves.

And that’s something a number of top law firms are taking note of, at least according to a blistering letter obtained by CNN.

“Over the last several weeks, we have been alarmed at reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on college campuses, including rallies calling for the death of Jews and the elimination of the State of Israel,” the letter, which was written by over two dozen law firms, noted.

The letter matter-of-factly added: “Such anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms.”

The law firms further made their point by noting none of them would “tolerate outside groups engaging in acts of harassment and threats of violence, as has also been occurring on many of your campuses.”

The law firms then, effectively, put the universities on notice that such behavior could have a tangible effect on hiring practices: “As employers who recruit from each of your law schools, we look to you to ensure your students who hope to join our firms after graduation are prepared to be an active part of workplace communities that have zero tolerance policies for any form of discrimination or harassment, much less the kind that has been taking place on some law school campuses.”

And these aren’t ambulance chasers signing onto this letter.

CNN noted that these law firms represented some of “the most sought-after landing spots for students who graduate from these same law schools.”

Citing a “person familiar with the matter,” CNN noted that this scathing letter was sent to the deans at prestigious law schools at Yale, Harvard, Columbia, the University of Virginia, Georgetown, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, the University of Michigan, New York University and Stanford.

And while this letter appears to be a warning shot, CNN also reported on a number of real-world consequences that have already taken place.

Examples like an NYU student who had a job offer pulled after she publicly blamed Israel for the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks are emblematic of the exact issue this letter is trying to call out.

And look, this may seem like some blatant violation of free speech rights and it might actually be one — if those dozen-plus law firms were the U.S. government.

As it stands, this is a hiring matter. Private companies, especially ones that rely on word of mouth and reputation as much as law firms do, can’t afford to have homicidal and genocidal maniacs, or even people who give that perception, on the roster.

