Ivy League Study Proves It: Liberals Really Do Talk Down to Minorities

Smug and liberal are often synonymous, and now a new study seemingly agrees.

In a paper from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Psychological Association, two social psychologists have documented a noticeable change in language by white liberals in their interactions with racial minorities. The paper is titled “Self-Presentation in Interracial Settings: The Competence Downshift by White Liberals.”

Cydney Dupree, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, and Susan Fiske, a professor of psychology and public affairs at Princeton, found that white liberals were less likely to use words that express competence when speaking to minorities, but the difference was not statistically significant in speeches by Republicans.

Documentation was focused on presidential candidates speaking to mostly white audiences, and the differences exhibited when those same candidates were speaking to a mostly black audience.

Dupree, a black woman, focuses on research with the interest of reduction in the division between social groups and increasing representation of minorities.

“It was really surprising to see that for nearly three decades, Democratic presidential candidates have been engaging in this predicted behavior,” she told Yale Insights, a publication of the Yale School of Management.

Additional research took place with ordinary people being the focal point with similar conclusions.

Frankly, this isn’t so surprising.

It could be concluded that many liberals assume they are offering a courtesy by simplifying diction, like speaking to an elderly person with a slow and louder tone.

The study is not only incredibly telling of how liberals view minorities but is also a view into the bigger picture. Identity politics are the fuel to the diabolical fire Democrats have used for years to paint a false narrative of the other side. In this process, minorities have become a footstool on the political plantation.

Treated to charisma and false promises, minorities have become pawns in a game that only white liberals benefit from. An undeserved sense of superiority is the malignancy that infiltrates every aspect of communication, and smothers everything that dares to disagree.

The political blindness of white liberals can no longer be disputed.

Identity politics and faux social activism is nothing more than a booby trap of conditioning that attempts to manipulate racial groups into thinking they’ve hit the lottery. It’s undoubtedly abuse.

When you construct the idea that white people are the savior for racial minorities, you discredit the abilities of every single person in those groups. This false premise is the platform which condescension is built.

For conservatives, there is nothing startling about the study’s conclusions, given what has already been revealed. What is important is a scientific study is backing up what conservatives have long known — and minority voters should take into account in their political decisions.

Now it’s time for the masks to come off. To make it straightforward for the white liberals reading: It’s time to start valuing minorities, and stop being so smug.

