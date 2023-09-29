Share
News

J6 Prosecutor Facing Over a Decade in Prison After Being Accused of Violent Crime

 By Richard Moorhead  September 29, 2023 at 5:15am
Share

A former federal prosecutor who handled cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, disturbances at the U.S. Capitol is set to appear in a court again — this time, as a defendant.

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, 38, is facing three felony charges in Florida after what prosecutors are describing as a violent road rage assault in Tampa.

Scruggs formerly worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Scruggs is accused of breaking the window of a driver who collided with him on the Interstate 275 — allegedly going on the stab the victim numerous times with a pocket knife, according to WTVT-TV.

The former federal official is also accused of attempting to stab a couple who came to the aid of the driver he attacked.

Trending:
Jack Smith Runs to Judge Chutkan, Claims Trump Violated Terms of Release with Gun Video

The victim of the stabbing was hospitalized in serious condition after the event.

A witness to the incident described seeing a knife in a Facebook post.

Scruggs is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and armed burglary in connection to the Tuesday altercation.

Should the J6 prisoners serve as guidelines for sentencing if he’s guilty?

If convicted, Scruggs could face a sentence of well over a decade — with Florida law offering the potential of a 15-year sentence on an aggravated battery charge.

Scruggs argued in courtrooms for the state in several cases in which defendants faced charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Related:
Man Who Raped Daughter, 10, in Front of Son Now Moved to Women's Prison on Orders of Obama-Appointed Judge

The former federal prosecutor appeared in the bond hearing of Adam Johnson, a Florida man convicted of trespassing charges after being photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, WTVT reported.

Scruggs’ defense attorney defended his client in a statement provided to the Tampa Bay Times, appearing to maintain his innocence.

“He has no prior criminal history and has spent nearly his entire career protecting the people of this country,” John Nohlgren said of Scruggs’ history as a prosecutor.

“In America, every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Mr. Scruggs is no different than anyone else and should be afforded that same presumption,” Nohlgren said in a statement, according to the Times.



“There is much more to this incident than what is being reported and we are diligently working to bring to light the full facts of what occurred.

“We urge that the public keep an open mind and withhold from making judgments. We will bring forth all of the facts and make them known to the authorities in the proper forum.”

Scruggs also prosecuted a 2023 case in which Muhammed Al-Azhari — a man convicted of aiding ISIS and the Islamic State of Iraq — was allowed to plead guilty in return for a reduced sentence, according to a report by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida.

 

 

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




J6 Prosecutor Facing Over a Decade in Prison After Being Accused of Violent Crime
Man Who Raped Daughter, 10, in Front of Son Now Moved to Women's Prison on Orders of Obama-Appointed Judge
UFC Announces Rematch of Championship Fight After Dana White Says Judge Should Be Investigated
Potential Deadly Storm Expected to Make Landfall in US in Less Than 24 Hours
Budweiser Caves to PETA Demands Regarding Its Famous Clydesdales
See more...

Conversation