J6 Prosecutor Facing Over a Decade in Prison After Being Accused of Violent Crime

A former federal prosecutor who handled cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, disturbances at the U.S. Capitol is set to appear in a court again — this time, as a defendant.

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, 38, is facing three felony charges in Florida after what prosecutors are describing as a violent road rage assault in Tampa.

Scruggs formerly worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Scruggs is accused of breaking the window of a driver who collided with him on the Interstate 275 — allegedly going on the stab the victim numerous times with a pocket knife, according to WTVT-TV.

The former federal official is also accused of attempting to stab a couple who came to the aid of the driver he attacked.

The victim of the stabbing was hospitalized in serious condition after the event.

A witness to the incident described seeing a knife in a Facebook post.

A witness posted photos from the scene of the bloody incident in Tampa, Fla. that show former Jan. 6 prosecutor Patrick Scruggs. He worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa from 2013 until 2023. https://t.co/G0oCBaHYvS pic.twitter.com/bBXibzpsKP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2023

Scruggs is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and armed burglary in connection to the Tuesday altercation.

If convicted, Scruggs could face a sentence of well over a decade — with Florida law offering the potential of a 15-year sentence on an aggravated battery charge.

Scruggs argued in courtrooms for the state in several cases in which defendants faced charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Follow-up: Some people online are quibbling over the extent of former US Assistant Attorney Patrick Douglas Scruggs’s federal prosecutorial role in January 6 cases. To be clear, as the article states, he appeared on behalf of the government in multiple January 6 cases where… pic.twitter.com/FQtJFFzwec — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 27, 2023

The former federal prosecutor appeared in the bond hearing of Adam Johnson, a Florida man convicted of trespassing charges after being photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, WTVT reported.

Scruggs’ defense attorney defended his client in a statement provided to the Tampa Bay Times, appearing to maintain his innocence.

“He has no prior criminal history and has spent nearly his entire career protecting the people of this country,” John Nohlgren said of Scruggs’ history as a prosecutor.

“In America, every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Mr. Scruggs is no different than anyone else and should be afforded that same presumption,” Nohlgren said in a statement, according to the Times.







“There is much more to this incident than what is being reported and we are diligently working to bring to light the full facts of what occurred.

“We urge that the public keep an open mind and withhold from making judgments. We will bring forth all of the facts and make them known to the authorities in the proper forum.”

Scruggs also prosecuted a 2023 case in which Muhammed Al-Azhari — a man convicted of aiding ISIS and the Islamic State of Iraq — was allowed to plead guilty in return for a reduced sentence, according to a report by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida.

