Actor and musician Jack Black has issued an apology after his bandmate cracked a disturbing joke about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Notably, the apology hinted that his 30-year partnership with Kyle Gass as the comedy rock duo Tenacious D could be finished — at least for the time being.

Following the attempt to kill Trump during a campaign rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, much of the world — even the former president’s staunchest political rivals — generally offered their condolences, thoughts, prayers and well-wishes.

But not Gass, an actor probably best known for his small part in the holiday comedy “Elf.”

No, when presented with an on-stage birthday cake in Sydney on Sunday during a Tenacious D concert, Gass took a decidedly different approach from wishing Trump a speedy recovery.

“Make a wish,” Black told him.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass said.

Black’s response at that moment was hard to decipher in the viral video clip, given how far away the camera was.

But in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor said he was “blindsided” by Gass’ remark.

He said he was so blindsided, in fact, that he not only canceled the current Tenacious D tour but said the duo was on an indefinite hiatus.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black said. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no comments on the post, indicating Black had turned that feature off for this particular post.

(His last post before the statement was a birthday message for Gass, and that post does have comments.)

Gass also issued an apology on Tuesday, saying in an Instagram post, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.”

Tenacious D was founded in 1994 and eventually had an HBO show and a movie, “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.”

The Black and Gass apology posts came the same day an Australian senator demanded the deportation of Tenacious D from his country because of the remark about Trump.

“There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others,” Sen. Ralph Babet said in a post on X.

The attached news release was headlined, “Tenacious D must be deported immediately.”

