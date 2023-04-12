Jack Daniel's Superfan Sets Fire to Merch, Whiskey After Finding Out Company Went Woke

It seems as if no major company or brand is safe from the woke virus that is infecting the culture these days, and they are now beginning to suffer the consequences.

This time, the unfortunate victim of wokeness was Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

According to Newsweek, Jack Daniel’s is facing backlash from consumers due to its ad campaign that featured stars from the reality TV series “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” a drag queen competition.

The fact that the company is partnering with drag queens in order to promote LGBT issues is too far even for many of the company’s most avid supporters.

One of those is Pauly Michaelis, a Jack Daniel’s superfan, who, in a viral Facebook post, left no doubt about how he feels regarding the company’s decision to submit to the woke mob.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Michaelis wrote, “For over 150 years since 1866 this drink was always associated with cowboys, warriors, bikers, savage rock bands, and all American bad a** people. THEY WENT WOKE.”

“THEY took a classic tradition of Americana that was the total defition of masculinity and made it WOKE and for this I say F*** YOU JD and all of your products. You will never have the honor of touching my lips ever again.”

Michaelis made good on his promise and made a video of himself throwing out and burning hundreds of dollars worth of Jack Daniel’s drinks and merchandise that had been in his home and his bar.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding Bud Light, who decided to feature Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist and influencer, on its cans, leading to a massive backlash and boycott.

The thing is Jack Daniels and Bud Light, regardless of what one may think about the quality of their products, were considered very American brands. They were icons of American culture, being associated with cowboys, tailgates, and sporting events.

The people who drank them were patriotic Americans who were proud of traditional American values and the American way of life.

Now, both companies have caved to the woke virus and betrayed their target market. They are now facing serious repercussions for doing so, as the controversy does not seem to be going away any time soon.

The left is doing its best to infect all aspects of American life with its propaganda and seems to be out to humiliate conservatives by destroying the brands that they love and associate with America.

This time, however, they may have gone too far, as conservatives seem to be very angry about this, and the boycotts of these products seem very serious.

“Get woke, go broke” may be a cliche at this point, but it also may very well be the reality facing Bud Light and Jack Daniels.

