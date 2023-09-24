These days, the Department of Justice’s “special counsels” seem more like special police who would also like to be special judges, juries and executioners.

To be considered by Justice Czar Merrick Garland as a “special counsel” appointee, one either has to be a full-blown progressive sycophant, have a full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, or a combination thereof.

While many Republicans sit back and watch — either because they are shocked by the unprecedented audacity of the progressive weaponization of the DOJ, don’t care, or have a touch of Trump Derangement Syndrome themselves — other Republicans see an urgent need to stop it as soon as possible.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP congresswoman from Georgia, has a plan to stop the DOJ’s abuse of special counsels in its tracks.

Her plan is appealing in its simplicity: Follow the money, stupid.

On Thursday, Greene revealed the idea on the podcast “John Solomon Reports,” hosted by John Solomon, founder of the news site Just the News.

Green’s plan could stop weaponized special counsels such as those of Jack Smith and David Weiss — the former tasked with destroying Donald Trump so he can never again be president, the latter with protecting President Joe Biden and his son Hunter from being held accountable in the ever-rising tide of corruption, influence-peddling and bribery growing around them.

Greene maintains her approach is common sense — not political but constitutional.

In this case, there’s no reason it can’t be both.

The interview is below. The key part starts at about the 8:15 mark.

In short, Greene wants “to move control of special counsel funding from the Department of Justice to Congress,” according to Just the News.

“To fund a special counsel right now … the people that have control of that is the Department of Justice itself,” Greene said on the podcast (about the 9:15 mark in the audio above. “You hear people yell, ‘Defund Jack Smith,’ and I’ve said it before myself. But we are unable to do it because the Department of Justice controls that slush fund.

“My legislation would give Congress the authority and the power to fund special counsels every single year, just like all of our other appropriation bills,” she continued.

“This is actually the constitutional way, because Congress is in charge of the checkbook, not the Department of Justice itself,” Greene said. “I had talked about it with President Trump because I wanted him to understand that this is actually not political, to move it back to Congress. Because the Democrat-controlled Congress would have control of that just as much as a Republican-controlled Congress would have.”

By now, the accusations of a two-tiered system of justice over the past couple of years have become common knowledge. From selective prosecutions by special counsel Jack Smith prosecuting Donald Trump in his bid to regain the presidency to the FBI labeling traditional Catholics as “extremists” to U.S. Attorney for Delaware (and now special counsel) David Weiss drawing up a sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden, the DOJ isn’t even trying to hide its rabid political bias.

Andrew McCarthy — an author and National Review columnist who served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and is no fan of Trump — has taken Weiss’ performance apart repeatedly.

“The best thing the younger Biden’s defense has going for it is not the Supreme Court,” McCarthy wrote in a column on Tuesday. “It’s the prosecutor.”

National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry penned a piece in August titled, “Jack Smith Is a Fanatic.” Lowry wrote that Smith “is in all likelihood a Liz Cheney–style zealot driven by a burning hatred of Donald Trump and all he represents.”

In other words, the special counsels care about the law only as a means to an end. They’ll do whatever they can get away with to get what they want.

Biden’s DOJ funding special counsels who look like cornered dogs trying to avoid euthanization is madness. Everyone knows there’s not a lot that can be done for a rabid dog but to put it to death. In this case, the best thing to do is to starve them to death by cutting off funds.

“I believe that’s the right thing to do – to put it back under Congress’s authority,” Greene said about her plan to move control of special counsel funding from the Department of Justice to Congress. “And it also gives us the power to actually defund Jack Smith or remove David Weiss if we have the financial controls over special counsel.”

In other words, Greene’s plan would sever the most powerful connection between Biden and Smith — the money that makes Smith’s persecutions possible.

At the end of August, Greene posted a video on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, that shows she’s been thinking about the plan for some time.

“I will not vote to fund the government if Congress doesn’t do this: – Impeachment Inquiry vote on Joe Biden – Defund Biden’s weaponization of government – Eliminate all COVID vaccine and mandates – No funding for the war in Ukraine,” she wrote.

Tonight, I made an announcement directly to my constituents at my Floyd County Town Hall. I will not vote to fund the government if Congress doesn’t do this: – Impeachment Inquiry vote on Joe Biden

– Defund Biden’s weaponization of government

– Eliminate all COVID vaccine and… pic.twitter.com/2WXd4CrV7R — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 31, 2023

Getting rid of Smith and Weiss would go a long way in defeating Biden’s weaponization of government against its own people.

And that’s something every American should be able to get behind.

