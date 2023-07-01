Share
Special prosecutor Jack Smith, right, reportedly has plans to bring additional charges against former President Donald Trump.
Special prosecutor Jack Smith, right, reportedly has plans to bring additional charges against former President Donald Trump. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Jack Smith Poised to Slap Trump with Massive New Charges if Existing Case Fails: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 1, 2023 at 8:39am
Special prosecutor Jack Smith’s Plan B could be even more devastating than the current indictment against former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Trump was indicted last month on charges that he mishandled classified information.

According to The Independent, which cited “sources familiar with the matter,” the Justice Department is preparing for what’s known as a superseding indictment, which is a second set of charges against Trump.

The report said the charges could be brought in the Southern District of Florida, where Trump is already under indictment, or in a different jurisdiction.

The New York Daily News reported that a likely venue for charges would be New Jersey, the location of Trump’s Bedminster golf club, where he allegedly showed a document that he described as classified.

CNN has reported that it has an audio tape made at Bedminster of Trump explaining that he has a classified document concerning Iran.

According to CBS, that document is not among those cited in Trump’s current indictment.

The Independent’s report said the actions of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon — who is regarded as being pro-Trump and was appointed by the former president — could impact the decision of whether or where to seek further charges.

The Independent speculated that charges could be filed against some attorneys who worked with Trump in the flurry of legal action that followed the 2020 presidential election.

Smith’s appointment as a special prosecutor also covers the “investigation into whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election,” according to the Justice Department.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was one of Trump’s attorneys after the election, was mentioned by the report as one target. The report said Giuliani met voluntarily with prosecutors investigating Trump.

Ted Goodman, a representative for Giuliani, said the meeting “was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner” and declined further comment.

Although Trump was already indicted, the federal grand jury in Miami that indicted him is still in session, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that subpoenas have been issued to several people connected with the case, but offered no details.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




