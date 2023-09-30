Share
News

Jack Smith Runs to Judge Chutkan, Claims Trump Violated Terms of Release with Gun Video

 By George C. Upper III  September 30, 2023 at 7:56am
Share

Former President Donald Trump was already facing a hearing on a gag order, and now special counsel Jack Smith has piled on to his arguments, using some of Trump’s posts on social media and other statements against him.

Smith’s “Opposed Motion to Ensure that Extrajudicial Statements Do Not Prejudice These Proceedings” had first been filed on September 15, but the prosecution on Friday filed an addition document with the court in support of that motion.

The new filing points to statements made by the former president about retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Judge Tanya Chutkan, former Vice President Mike Pence, and others, including Smith himself, as possibly intimidating witnesses and improperly influencing prospective jurors in the case.

In addition, Smith pointed out that Trump may have violated the terms of his release by purchasing a handgun in a video that was distributed widely on social media.

“The defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so,” Smith wrote in a footnote to the supporting document filed Friday. “It would be a separate federal crime, and thus a violation of the defendant’s conditions of release, for him to purchase a gun while this felony indictment is pending.”

Trending:
Fox News Host Praises 'Amazing' Hillary Clinton at Annual Clinton Foundation Gala

(The entire filing appears below.)

According to the filing, Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, posted a video Monday saying that the former president had purchased a firearm at a gun store in South Carolina.

Did Trump violate the terms of his release?

The video, now deleted, showed Trump handling a Glock and saying, “I want to buy one.”

On the post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheung wrote, “President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina!”

Cheung soon reversed course, however. In a statement later that day to Newsweek, Cheung said instead that his boss “did not purchase or take possession of the firearm. He simply indicated that he wanted one.”

However, Trump himself seemed to confirm that he had purchased the gun, which would be a potential violation of the terms of his release pending trial. When a supporter re-posted the same video on social media, Trump shared it on his Truth Social account.

“MY PRESIDENT Trump just bought a Golden Glock before his rally in South Carolina after being arrested 4 TIMES in a year,” the supporter wrote on the original post.

Related:
Trump Trades Haymakers with Chris Christie, Ex-Gov Posts Photo of Donald Duck

From there, Smith concluded that Trump had either acted criminally or dishonestly, as his filing said: “The defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so.”

“Smith’s updated request also included a handful of recent Truth Social posts by Trump, including his attacks against retired U.S. Army General Mark Milley, who’s exiting soon from his post as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, disproven claims regarding the 2020 election in Georgia, and describing the Special Counsel’s Office as a ‘team of Lunatics that are working so hard on creating Election Interference,'” Newsweek added.

You can read the government’s Friday filing in its entirety below.

Filing in Support of Opposed Motion to Ensure That Extrajudicial Statements Do Not Prejudice These Proceedi… by The Western Journal on Scribd

Judge Chutkan has scheduled a hearing on the gag order motion for October 16.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




'The View' Co-Host Cut Off While Praising Nikki Haley: 'I Had a Lot More to Say'
Watch: Fed-Up Mom Begs Cops to Stop Sending Son Home After She Turns Him for Car Theft: 'Lock Him Up, Do Something'
Jack Smith Runs to Judge Chutkan, Claims Trump Violated Terms of Release with Gun Video
Watch: Biden Drops First Trump Attack Ad of 2024 Campaign, Touts Auto Jobs Record Amid Crippling Strike
Disney Employees, School Coach Among 219 Snared in Sweeping Florida Sex Trafficking Sting
See more...

Conversation