Former special counsel Jack Smith will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Smith oversaw the Biden-era Justice Department’s investigations into allegations Trump kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and into Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, including the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as noted by The Hill.

The hearing is titled “Oversight of Jack Smith’s Abuse of Authority and the Targeting of Republicans.”

Democrats on the panel issued a statement saying in part, “Jack Smith investigated this criminal effort. Finally on Tuesday, Mr. Smith will be able to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee his story.”

Smith testified before the House Judiciary Committee in January. At that time, he defended his efforts to prosecute Trump, according to The Hill.

“The decision to bring charges against President Trump was mine, but the basis for those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions, as alleged in the indictments returned by grand juries in two different districts,” Smith said during closed-door testimony last year.

Jack Smith is set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week–the former disgraced special counsel will take questions from the very same Republican senators he investigated. Is an indictment of Smith imminent?https://t.co/7DmKYV18hU — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 25, 2026

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As noted in a news release posted to the website of Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Smith obtained text messages from 44 members of Congress sent to White House officials in the days surrounding Jan. 6, 2021. Grassley was included in the list.

“In the process of a deeply flawed, weaponized investigation, Jack Smith subpoenaed phone toll records from a dozen senators, scooped up text messages from over 40 members of Congress, and subpoenaed the private communications and financial records of hundreds of other Republican entities and individuals,” Grassley said in a statement.

“He needs to answer directly to Congress for his actions,” Grassley added.

“Smith has requested to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and our committee looks forward to hearing from him as part of Congress’ investigation into Arctic Frost and his time as Special Counsel,” he said.

Arctic Frost was a DOJ investigation into the 2020 elections that eventually became part of Smith’s failed effort to prosecute Trump.

“Smith must be honest and forthcoming in his answers, because the American people deserve nothing less than full transparency and accountability,” he said.

As noted by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Smith bypassed the rules to get his hands on the texts, which included some from Johnson.

“This is yet another grotesque example of the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department,” Johnson said.

“Jack Smith’s team acted with impunity as they disregarded their own protocols to obtain and access White House text messages, including messages to and from 44 Members of Congress,” he said.

“At this point, no one should be shocked by Jack Smith’s recklessness and blatant abuse of power, but they should be outraged,” he continued.

Grassley added that “Jack Smith’s criminal investigation of President Trump was a runaway train that had no brakes.”

“Based on the information that’s been produced to me and Senator Johnson, Biden DOJ and FBI investigators apparently ignored their own routine investigative protocols to obtain and review work-related messages from me and dozens of my Republican and Democrat colleagues who were outside the scope of the government’s investigation,” Grassley said.

“I hope my Democrat colleagues, several of whom had their own texts swept up, finally put partisanship aside and recognize the severity of these actions. Smith’s team ran roughshod over the Constitution even after repeated warnings. Jack Smith has answering to do.”

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, criminally referred Smith to the Justice Department in July.

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