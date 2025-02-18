Jack Smith's $140,000 'Gift' Raises Eyebrows - US Attorney Warns 'Save Your Receipts'

While counting down the days until he left the federal government before President Donald Trump could fire him, special counsel Jack Smith was getting free legal services from a well-connected Washington law firm.

Smith was the special counsel in both the election interference case against Trump and the allegations that Trump mishandled classified documents. Both cases have been dropped.

Smith received $140,000 in pro bono legal help from Covington & Burling before he resigned, according to Politico. The free help was noted in a disclosure form Smith filed in January.

The revelation drew a snarky-gram from U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin.

“Save your receipts, Smith and Covington. We’ll be in touch soon. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw,” Martin posted on X.

Save your receipts, Smith and Covington. We’ll be in touch soon. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw “Special counsel Jack Smith discloses ‘gift’ of $140,000 in free legal services” – POLITICO https://t.co/p6uZ1qC6oI — U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (@USAEdMartin) February 15, 2025

Politico reported that the Biden-era Justice Department appears to have known of and supported Smith’s request to have free legal help under a rule that allows such freebies if the services are related to “the employee’s past or current official position.”

An agency official must approve the deal, however.

Should Jack Smith be investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4510 Votes) No: 0% (18 Votes)

Smith was a frequent rhetorical target of Trump during the campaign.

Special counsel Jack Smith discloses ‘gift’ of $140,000 in free legal services from Obama-connected firm. https://t.co/O4K34IitFA — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 15, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that she wants to investigate “Weaponization by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his staff who spent more than $50 million targeting President Trump, and the prosecutors and law enforcement personnel who participated in the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home.”

The deal was criticized by Federalist CEO Sean Davis in a post on X.

“How on earth is it legal for a law firm with clients and business before DOJ to provide $140,000 in free gifts to a top DOJ official? DOJ rules and federal regulations explicitly prohibit officials like Jack Smith from accepting or soliciting gifts. Smith, who did not receive a pardon from Joe Biden, needs to be criminally investigated for this,” he wrote.

How on earth is it legal for a law firm with clients and business before DOJ to provide $140,000 in free gifts to a top DOJ official? DOJ rules and federal regulations explicitly prohibit officials like Jack Smith from accepting or soliciting gifts. Smith, who did not receive a… https://t.co/3Us8VDP7wY pic.twitter.com/cddz3eX7ck — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 15, 2025

Newsweek noted that the law firm has several former Department of Justice officials on board, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served in the Obama administration.

It’s just a random coincidence that Covington is the home of Eric Holder, along with a host of other former DOJ officials. Yup, nothing more than a coincidence. https://t.co/sJoWNwuq0O — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 15, 2025

Alan Vinegrad, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York who worked with Smith there, is a partner in the firm.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.