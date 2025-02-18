Share
Special Prosecutor Jack Smith walks away after addressing reporters after his grand jury has issued more indictments of former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
Special Prosecutor Jack Smith walks away after addressing reporters after his grand jury has issued more indictments of former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (Bill O'Leary - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Jack Smith's $140,000 'Gift' Raises Eyebrows - US Attorney Warns 'Save Your Receipts'

 By Jack Davis  February 18, 2025 at 7:23am
While counting down the days until he left the federal government before President Donald Trump could fire him, special counsel Jack Smith was getting free legal services from a well-connected Washington law firm.

Smith was the special counsel in both the election interference case against Trump and the allegations that Trump mishandled classified documents. Both cases have been dropped.

Smith received $140,000 in pro bono legal help from Covington & Burling before he resigned, according to Politico. The free help was noted in a disclosure form Smith filed in January.

The revelation drew a snarky-gram from U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin.

“Save your receipts, Smith and Covington. We’ll be in touch soon. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw,” Martin posted on X.

Politico reported that the Biden-era Justice Department appears to have known of and supported Smith’s request to have free legal help under a rule that allows such freebies if the services are related to “the employee’s past or current official position.”

An agency official must approve the deal, however.

Should Jack Smith be investigated?

Smith was a frequent rhetorical target of Trump during the campaign.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that she wants to investigate “Weaponization by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his staff who spent more than $50 million targeting President Trump, and the prosecutors and law enforcement personnel who participated in the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home.”

The deal was criticized by Federalist CEO Sean Davis in a post on X.

“How on earth is it legal for a law firm with clients and business before DOJ to provide $140,000 in free gifts to a top DOJ official? DOJ rules and federal regulations explicitly prohibit officials like Jack Smith from accepting or soliciting gifts. Smith, who did not receive a pardon from Joe Biden, needs to be criminally investigated for this,” he wrote.

Newsweek noted that the law firm has several former Department of Justice officials on board, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served in the Obama administration.

Alan Vinegrad, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York who worked with Smith there, is a partner in the firm.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
