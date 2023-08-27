Share
Jacksonville Shooter Wrote 3 Manifestos Detailing Motivation for Killings: Police

 By Jack Davis  August 26, 2023 at 6:22pm
The gunman who shot to death three people in a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store on Saturday and later killed himself left behind three manifestos, according to police.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said the manifestos revealed that the white shooter was driven by racism, according to WJXT-TV. The three victims — two males and one female — were black.

“This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated black people,” Waters said.

SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Arrested in Texas, Police List Charges

The shooter, whose name had not been released as of Saturday evening, wore a tactical vest and used an AR-style rifle and handgun. The guns had swastikas drawn on them.

WJXT reported that the gunman was seen on the campus of nearby Edward Waters University shortly before the shooting.

Waters said the gunman wrote manifestos detailing “a disgusting ideology of hate” to his parents, the media and federal agencies.

“This was, quite frankly, a maniac who decided he wanted to take lives,” Waters said, according to NBC News. “He targeted a certain group of people, and that’s black people — that’s what he said he wanted to kill.”

According to NBC, the shooter left nearby Clay County, where he lived with his parents, and headed to Jacksonville around 11:39 a.m.

He texted his father at 1:18 p.m. telling him to check his computer. At 1:53 p.m., the family called police, but by that time the shooting had already taken place.

The gunman had previously been on law enforcement’s radar.

Breaking: Mass Shooting Leads to Multiple Fatalities at Dollar General Store

In 2016, he was involved in a call related to a domestic disturbance that resulted in no arrests.

The next year, he was subject to the Baker Act, under which someone is given an involuntary mental health evaluation if he is “believed to be mentally unstable and a potential harm to [himself] or others,” NBC reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis commented on the shooting, saying that “the scumbag that did this was racially motivated.”

“This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions,” he said. “And so he took the coward’s way out. But we condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation