Jada Pinkett Smith Warned Will Smith's Friend He Would 'End Up Missing' or Even 'Catch a Bullet' If He Revealed What He Knew About Family: Lawsuit

Actor Will Smith’s longtime friend, Bilaal Salaam, allegedly found himself in the crosshairs of actress and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which he claims has sent his life into a tailspin.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Salaam is alleging Smith inflicted emotional distress on him for an incident when she approached him with seven other people in the lobby of a hotel in Calabasas, California, in September 2021 during a gathering for her husband’s birthday.

Salaam says Smith was “verbally aggressive,” wanting him to sign a non-disclosure agreement “or else.”

According to the Daily Mail, she said he would “end up missing” or “catch a bullet” if he did not stop talking about her family matters.

Salaam had made allegations previously that he had walked in on Will Smith having sexual relations with actor Duane Martin.

He also claimed threats against him became more intense when he planned to release a memoir about his time with the family as a best friend of the actor for 40 years.

😳 Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly threatened a purported longtime friend of her husband, Will Smith, telling him he would catch a bullet if he didn’t shut his mouth about her. What we know: https://t.co/aLOsxBGvsR pic.twitter.com/wXCNrFeiBT — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2025

Martin contacted Salaam after Smith slapped actor Chris Rock in 2022 during his Oscar speech over comments made about Jada.

Martin allegedly told him that he would have “serious problems” with Jada if Salaam did not help the family manage the crisis.

Since the 2021 incident, Salaam said he has suffered from PTSD, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and significant weight gain. He has also retreated from many personal relationships.

The Smith-Pinkett marriage is a reminder to live a quiet, peaceful, God-fearing existence.

There is no telling what evil has unfolded in these people’s lives.

They are clearly obsessed with their image and willing to go to great lengths to protect it, if Salaam is to be believed.

If you pursue material wealth and extravagance, you’re going to find yourself in some pretty awful and downright vile situations.

Jada had an extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina, having met him through her son Jaden in 2015, according to People.

Alsina commented about the time that Will Smith “gave me his blessing.”

It’s quite the task to define what moral standards the Smith family hold themselves to other than to say those standards are nonexistent.

The simple faith-based life may be a boring one, but unlike the Smith family, it doesn’t involve extramarital relations, lawsuits, and allegedly threatening people.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.