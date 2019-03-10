Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped over Barricade, Attempted To Take Selfie with Beast

A real-life version of “Beauty & the Beast” at an Arizona zoo had an alternate ending that wouldn’t be described as happy.

A woman attempting to take a selfie with a jaguar Saturday got too close for comfort while leaning over a barricade, according to The Hill.

The upshot wasn’t unpredictable: She was attacked and injured.

Fire crews arrived at Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park upon hearing “a report of a lady attacked,” The Arizona Republic reported.

The female guest “sustained non life-threatening injuries” to one of her hands.

One might think zoo patrons would trust their instincts, use common sense and exercise caution when posing near such formidable creatures as jaguars.

Not to add insult to the visitor’s injury, but the animal was enclosed where it was supposed to be.

Nevertheless, after the troubling incident Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park felt compelled to tweet a veiled warning: “Please understand why barriers are put in place.”

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

Evidently, such words to the wise, fences and blockades aren’t always enough to prevent visitors from literally crossing the line — all in the name of capturing the ultimate selfie.

“We put substantial barriers there and if people cross them, they can get in trouble,” Mickey Ollson, the zoo’s director, told Arizona’s KPHO-TV.

Witness Adam Wilkerson began recording moments after the attack, according to KNXV-TV. The jaguar loosened its grip on the victim after Wilkerson’s mom reportedly used a bottle of water to distract the animal.

In this confrontation of human against beast, score one for the latter.

However, it’s expected that the woman — who was not identified in several news accounts — will recover from her injury.

