'Should Be Jailed': Photo of Plane Passenger's Screen on Super Bowl Sunday Goes Viral

Would you opt out of the Super Bowl — even if meant that an entire plane full of passengers could see that you don’t care about football?

One traveler on a plane full of Super Bowl viewers did exactly that.

Podcast host Brett Hanfling shared an image of a lone airline passenger watching alternative programming as every one of his peers viewed the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The in-flight picture shows a nearly unanimous cabin of passengers watching the contest at State Farm Stadium — with only one viewer instead tuned to a camera shot of actor Kevin James.

“The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed,” Hanfling said in a sarcastic jab.

The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed. A menace to society pic.twitter.com/Cut701G68h — Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) February 13, 2023

“Hitch” is a 2005 romantic comedy starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes.

It’s got nothing to do with record-setting punt returns or Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-quarter acumen.

Some Twitter users hailed the movie watcher’s courage in the face of what must’ve been crushing peer pressure.

The big game happens every year. Getting a chance to watch Hitch on the plane happens a whole lot less frequently. — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) February 13, 2023

Another theory posited that the “Hitch” viewer could’ve been a diehard Cincinnati Bengals or San Francisco 49ers fan who refused to pay any mind to a championship game in which his team wasn’t playing.

A die hard fan wouldn’t watch the Superbowl if their team isn’t playing — Brad; (@brad_wms92) February 13, 2023

One Twitter user suggested that the “Hitch” viewer was more than capable of following the game, as well as his mid-2000s B-list romantic comedy movie.

That person can see other TVs with the Super Bowl AND watching hitch. Give them a medal for the twofer — RunGameRepeat (@RunGameRepeat) February 13, 2023

It’s not an understatement to describe the in-flight dissident as a rebel against the average American’s entertainment preferences.

Super Bowl LVII was the third-most viewed television program in American history, according to USA Today.

In the game, the Chiefs secured a dramatic 38-35 victory.

