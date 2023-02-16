Parler Share
'Should Be Jailed': Photo of Plane Passenger's Screen on Super Bowl Sunday Goes Viral

 By Richard Moorhead  February 15, 2023 at 6:23pm
Would you opt out of the Super Bowl — even if meant that an entire plane full of passengers could see that you don’t care about football?

One traveler on a plane full of Super Bowl viewers did exactly that.

Podcast host Brett Hanfling shared an image of a lone airline passenger watching alternative programming as every one of his peers viewed the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The in-flight picture shows a nearly unanimous cabin of passengers watching the contest at State Farm Stadium — with only one viewer instead tuned to a camera shot of actor Kevin James.

“The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed,” Hanfling said in a sarcastic jab.

“Hitch” is a 2005 romantic comedy starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes.

It’s got nothing to do with record-setting punt returns or Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-quarter acumen.

Did you watch the Super Bowl?

Some Twitter users hailed the movie watcher’s courage in the face of what must’ve been crushing peer pressure.

Another theory posited that the “Hitch” viewer could’ve been a diehard Cincinnati Bengals or San Francisco 49ers fan who refused to pay any mind to a championship game in which his team wasn’t playing.

One Twitter user suggested that the “Hitch” viewer was more than capable of following the game, as well as his mid-2000s B-list romantic comedy movie.

It’s not an understatement to describe the in-flight dissident as a rebel against the average American’s entertainment preferences.

Super Bowl LVII was the third-most viewed television program in American history, according to USA Today.

In the game, the Chiefs secured a dramatic 38-35 victory.

Conversation