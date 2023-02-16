'Should Be Jailed': Photo of Plane Passenger's Screen on Super Bowl Sunday Goes Viral
Would you opt out of the Super Bowl — even if meant that an entire plane full of passengers could see that you don’t care about football?
One traveler on a plane full of Super Bowl viewers did exactly that.
Podcast host Brett Hanfling shared an image of a lone airline passenger watching alternative programming as every one of his peers viewed the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The in-flight picture shows a nearly unanimous cabin of passengers watching the contest at State Farm Stadium — with only one viewer instead tuned to a camera shot of actor Kevin James.
“The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed,” Hanfling said in a sarcastic jab.
The 1 dude watching Hitch on this plane should be jailed. A menace to society pic.twitter.com/Cut701G68h
— Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) February 13, 2023
“Hitch” is a 2005 romantic comedy starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes.
It’s got nothing to do with record-setting punt returns or Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-quarter acumen.
Some Twitter users hailed the movie watcher’s courage in the face of what must’ve been crushing peer pressure.
The big game happens every year. Getting a chance to watch Hitch on the plane happens a whole lot less frequently.
— Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) February 13, 2023
Another theory posited that the “Hitch” viewer could’ve been a diehard Cincinnati Bengals or San Francisco 49ers fan who refused to pay any mind to a championship game in which his team wasn’t playing.
A die hard fan wouldn’t watch the Superbowl if their team isn’t playing
— Brad; (@brad_wms92) February 13, 2023
One Twitter user suggested that the “Hitch” viewer was more than capable of following the game, as well as his mid-2000s B-list romantic comedy movie.
That person can see other TVs with the Super Bowl AND watching hitch. Give them a medal for the twofer
— RunGameRepeat (@RunGameRepeat) February 13, 2023
It’s not an understatement to describe the in-flight dissident as a rebel against the average American’s entertainment preferences.
Super Bowl LVII was the third-most viewed television program in American history, according to USA Today.
In the game, the Chiefs secured a dramatic 38-35 victory.
