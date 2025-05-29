Jake Tapper Fires Back After Leftists Call His Son Racist: 'This Is Why You F***ers Are Losing'

Just in case you haven’t noticed, May has not been kind to the American left in general, and the Democratic Party in particular.

It wasn’t just random stories like the continued fall of Harvard, the fact that an unabashed anti-Semitic pro-Hamas socialist radical is closing in on Andrew Cuomo in the polls for the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, or that the party itself is still so desperately “searching for the path forward” that The New York Times reported it is, among other things, testing out a strategy “code-named SAM — short for ‘Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan’ — and promises investment to ‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.’ It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things.” (Please try not to laugh too long; we do have an article to get through.)

There’s also the lingering stench of former President Joe Biden. While the newly released Robert Hur interview audio and the questionable timing of the revelation of his cancer diagnosis were bad enough, it was a book — Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” — that made for the most and worst news for the Democratic apparatus.

While there are legitimate questions about Tapper’s level of self-reflection in the tome, and there’s nothing that the title doesn’t tell you or that will surprise you in “Original Sin,” it is — credit where credit is due — pretty thorough about just how much was known about Biden’s decline, how much was actively hidden, how early it was known, and how impotent the party was to stop Biden 2024 from happening until Biden essentially stopped himself with his own debate performance.

So, apparently, one lefty podcaster is asking the tough questions: namely, why does Tapper’s son want to be a cop, and isn’t that racist?

Tapper’s response, aptly: “This is why you f***ers are losing elections.”

Now, again, it’s worth pointing out that Tapper has limited space to talk about the double standards of the American left. While Thompson deserves credit for actually reporting on Biden’s physical and mental decline at Axios when that kind of thing was not only unpopular but dangerous if you were a mainstream media figure, Tapper was spouting stuff like this:

How much each man was responsible for “Original Sin” bears questioning; after reading it through, I have to assume Thompson was probably responsible for most of the composition while Tapper provided him heretofore closed access to Biden insiders who were willing to talk — but, much like Biden’s mental competency, that’s something that’ll emerge with time, too.

What shouldn’t be the question for anyone — especially not left-wing podcasters — is whether or not Tapper’s kid is a racist. Which, he told Scott Galloway of “The Prof G Podcast,” is exactly what another podcaster had said.

Tapper, Thompson, and Galloway were talking about “Does the Democratic Party have a problem reaching young men?” according to the chapter titles on the podcast. (Spoiler alert: Yes, if they’re admitting the need to “study the syntax, language, and content that gains attention and virality” with them and concluding that buying ads in video games is going to do it.)

“It’s interesting — I went on a left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless, and we were talking about my kids,” Tapper said.

“They asked me about my son, and I said he was, you know, he’s a football player and he wants to be a policeman. And their joke was, about my 15-year-old son, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?’

“Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore he’s racist, my son. And like, you know, that was the big laugh,” he continued.

“Then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff and, and I thought to myself, ‘This is why you f***ers are losing elections.'”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.







While Tapper wasn’t naming names, the New York Post was:

Tapper did not identify where this took place, saying it was a “left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless.” However, it appears to line up with his appearance on “How Long Gone” back in April.

“How Long Gone” co-host Chris Black hit back at Tapper over the apparent dig.

“Him willfully choosing to take a joke wrong, that he definitely knew what it was in the moment, I would say is only a pro move,” Black said after a clip of Tapper’s jab went viral. “He spun it for his own gain, and it’s working.”

Yeah — because it’s accurate.

Say what you will about Jake Tapper. I certainly do, particularly given the fact that he’s turned his opportunistic volte-face on Biden’s obvious mental unwellness into becoming the journalist of the moment, and quite undeservedly so. But you don’t ask about his 15-year-old kid and then call him a racist, then say he “spun” the outrage “for his own gain, and it’s working.”

There’s no actual joke there. This kind of ACAB rhetoric may still work with the extremist diehards when it’s bandied around about adults, but that sort of thing doesn’t fly with everyday Americans — especially not when it involves calling all first responders racist or mocking a man’s teenage son.

This is why you idiots are losing elections. Have fun trying to speak the syntax of Jake Tapper’s son in order to get the attention and virality that garners his vote for AOC’s 2028 presidential campaign, Democrats. We Republicans will be sitting over here with the rest of the Gen Z male vote, and probably a goodly portion of the female vote, too. Enjoy putting together “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan, Again, This Time For Real” in May of 2029!

