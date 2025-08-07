Jake Tapper, NYT's Haberman Admit Trump Was Targeted by Lawfare – Scold Him for Not Being Nicer About It

Jake Tapper interviewed Maggie Haberman of The New York Times on CNN’s “The Lead” Tuesday, claiming that President Donald Trump was hypocritical for investigating liberal corruption and comparing his efforts to “weaponization.”

That’s rich. These two “journalists” aided the Biden administration in their mission to destroy Trump, while propping up every Democrat who spoke out against the president.

Tapper said that Trump recruited a very different roster of people relative to his first term, with his new staff and senior officials much more loyal to the commander-in-chief.

Haberman added that the reason they’re so tightknit is because many of them “got investigated themselves,” specifically when Trump was being persecuted by the Biden Department of Justice, in addition to facing flimsy prosecutions in Georgia and New York.

“They’ve been very radicalized,” Haberman said with respect to Trump’s opponents.

Despite admitting that Trump and his closest supporters have good arguments for feeling oppressed, Tapper said the right thing to do would be to let it go.

“You talk about how radicalized they were by, let’s say, the investigations,” Tapper said. “And, again, let’s just — for the benefit of the doubt — say, ‘Okay, I get it.’ But now, instead of saying, ‘That was so horrible, no one should ever go through it,’ they’re saying, ‘That was a horrible, now we’re going to do it to them.’”

So when Trump and conservatives are persecuted, it’s called justice. When Trump tries to hold people accountable, it’s fascism?

Just because the far-left wasn’t able to send Trump to prison — and to stop him from winning the White House a second time — doesn’t mean everyone gets off scot-free.

Tapper forgot about Trump’s chance to go after Hillary Clinton back in 2017, and that he decided not to. After he left office in 2021, however, Trump was considered fair game.

The government was weaponized against him. Should he not punish this corruption?

Haberman noted that Trump “insisted” he would “end the weaponization” and isn’t living up to his promise. Tapper went so far as to say Trump has “turbocharged it.” That’s false.

“He is systematically going after people who either criticize him or oppose him, or have disagreed with him, or investigated him,” Haberman claimed. “We will see how many more follow. In some cases, these are institutions that other Republicans are happy to see gone after, like higher education. Even some of the law firms.”

Tapper and Haberman were both complicit in persecuting Trump. For them to act surprised that he’d attempt to discover who sabotaged him — especially now that he’s been reelected — is dishonest.

Maggie Haberman, Jake Tapper Roast Trump Over Promise to End ‘Weaponization’: ‘He Turbocharged It!’ https://t.co/ENPLShT1Y2 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 6, 2025

They are trying to flip the script, in hopes that Trump will leave them all alone, just like he did with Clinton. Yet after several failed prosecutions, an arrest, a raid on his home in Florida, being shot at, and still being endlessly compared to Hitler, these two should’ve known he wasn’t going to stay quiet.

Someone has to be held responsible.

Why shouldn’t Trump investigate the previous government? They did it to him when they had no case. Yet now that things are reversed, he may actually find something damning. Perhaps that’s the reason the media, the establishment, and power brokers are so terrified of his return to Washington.

The media, Biden officials, and Democrat operatives tried to sabotage a sitting president at every turn.

They colluded with one another, pushed falsehoods, flip-flopped, twisted the narrative to fit their agenda, and in some cases appear to have broken the law.

They even hijacked the state and federal court systems to derail Trump’s campaign until the Supreme Court put a stop to it.

Tapper was one of the worst offenders. He helped prop up a mentally and physically ill Joe Biden, then hypocritically wrote a book called “Original Sin” about the media’s coverup of his decline.

That shows contempt for the public. He thinks we’re not smart enough to go back and watch YouTube videos of him to easily connect the dots.

Many media figures are cold, two-faced tacticians. They get paid millions of dollars to say whatever they’re told to say. Up is down and black is white if you pay them enough.

In this case, people like Tapper and Haberman are trying to fool viewers, yet again, by making Trump seem like he’s abusing the system. In reality, it was far-left radicals who set this all in motion.

When they declared war upon Trump and his supporters, they should’ve known the pendulum would eventually swing back.

And now that the smoke’s cleared, it’s headed right for them at 100 miles per hour.

