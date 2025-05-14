Jake Tapper Wants Praise for Exposing the Biden Cover-Up, But Look What He Did Just Last Year

Jake Tapper’s forthcoming new book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” — co-written by Axios’ Alex Thompson — promises to expose the Biden administration’s efforts to conceal the former president’s cognitive decline.

That is, objectively, a good thing. Light is the best disinfectant, after all.

But let’s not rush to crown Tapper a hero just yet.

The CNN anchor has been basking in the glow of early excerpts, like the one detailing George Clooney’s shock when Biden failed to recognize him at a 2024 fundraiser. It’s a juicy tidbit, no doubt, revealing Biden’s frailty in stark detail.

Another excerpt describes Biden’s inner circle debating a “politically untenable” move to prop him up for re-election (including the potential need for a wheelchair), even as his decline became undeniable.

Tapper’s book undeniably paints a damning picture of a White House in denial.

But here’s the rub: Tapper was complicit in that very cover-up for years. He and CNN played a starring role in downplaying Biden’s cognitive issues, only jumping ship when the truth became just a tad too inconvenient for them.

As Fox News aptly summarized, Tapper’s coverage of Biden’s decline was spotty — at best. While he occasionally pressed the issue, he more often ran interference for Democrats, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Take June 2024, weeks before Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump. The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report on Biden showing “signs of slipping,” which Democrats and liberal media fiercely contested.

Tapper’s response? He focused on the White House’s aggressive pushback, repeatedly telling viewers the report was “mostly based on observations of Republicans.” He even platformed Sen. Chris Coons, a Biden surrogate, to discredit the reporting as agenda-driven.

This wasn’t a one-off. Tapper and CNN consistently dismissed concerns about Biden’s mental state, often echoing the White House’s “cheap fake” narrative to explain away viral videos of Biden’s stumbles.

Conservative content creator Western Lensman laid out how Tapper was seemingly trying to grab praise for his sudden, harsher rhetoric on the failed Biden administration: “Today, CNN’s Jake Tapper lambasted the Biden White House for falsely labeling videos showing Biden’s cognitive issues ‘cheap fakes.’

“Following Jake’s clip are a few examples of Jake’s own network actively perpetuating the ‘cheap fake’ hoax, dismissing concerns about Biden’s cognitive state and running active cover for the Biden campaign.”

The post includes damning clips of CNN hosts — Dana Bash, Oliver Darcy, and Brian Stelter — downplaying Biden’s issues on air:

Today, CNN’s Jake Tapper lambasted the Biden White House for falsely labeling videos showing Biden’s cognitive issues “cheap fakes.” Following Jake’s clip are a few examples of Jake’s own network actively perpetuating the “cheap fake” hoax, dismissing concerns about Biden’s… pic.twitter.com/NoiofXLiWK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

“We’re somehow supposed to forget all of this,” the viral X account noted.

This is the same network Tapper has anchored for years. He can’t claim ignorance of CNN’s role in propping up Biden while the evidence of his decline was mounting.

Independent journalist Tom Elliott shared a similar lowlight reel to X:

SUPERCUT! Before profiting off the media conspiracy to hide Biden’s decline, @jaketapper helped run it pic.twitter.com/j5m7h4JVA3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2025

Let’s not forget the broader context. Tapper’s book may reveal Biden’s inner circle’s machinations, but it conveniently glosses over the media’s complicity — including his own.

CNN’s pattern of running cover for Biden wasn’t just a lapse; it was a deliberate choice. They prioritized narrative over truth, shielding Biden until his debate collapse made it untenable.

Tapper’s sudden turn as a truth-teller reeks of opportunism. He’s trying to rewrite history, positioning himself as a whistleblower while ignoring his role in the cover-up.

The American public isn’t stupid. They see through this revisionism, which is why trust in establishment media continues to plummet.

Tapper can’t have it both ways. If he wants praise for exposing Biden’s decline, he must own his part in hiding it for years. Anything less is journalistic cowardice.

So, yes, read Tapper’s book for the juicy details. But don’t forget: He’s as much a part of the problem as the Biden aides he now condemns.

The stain of complicity doesn’t wash off with a tell-all. Tapper, CNN, and the media elite owe the public an apology — not a self-aggrandizing victory lap.

