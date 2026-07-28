James Carville, Who Once Called David Hogg 'Twerp,' Now Says He Should Take Over Entire DNC

Fans of political infighting schadenfreude are no doubt having a blast this week, at least if they’re conservative.

Oh, sure, we have our own problems, as partisans of any party that controls the White House and both branches of Congress will have in a midterm election year. However, watching the Democratic National Committee’s money problems and the implosion of DNC Chair Ken Martin is a truly beautiful thing.

The cherry on top? James Carville, the longtime Democratic strategist-turned-media pundit, has seen enough. His solution: Maybe it’s time to replace Martin as the head of the DNC with David Hogg, the strident political activist he once called a “contemptible little twerp.”

Mind you, he didn’t call Hogg a “contemptible little twerp” back in 2019 or so. He called him that last year. That’s how desperate things are getting.

But let’s back up a bit and then back up some more. Let’s hit up this Sunday, when The New York Times published a story about Martin’s rocky tenure at the DNC titled, “Inside the Phone-Throwing Drama at the Troubled, Broke Democratic Party.”

TL;DR: The party is $2 million in debt while the Republican National Committee has $130 million in cash, Martin has become paranoid and agitated to the point of forcing people to sign non-disclosure agreements before meetings regarding the party’s cash-flow issues, and Martin is forcing vendors to bill after the midterms to make the DNC look better than it is.

From The New York Times:

At the center is Ken Martin, the 53-year-old party chairman, who has found himself increasingly isolated, gripped by the fear that he will lose his job and relying on a vanishingly small circle of people he trusts, according to interviews with more than two dozen Democrats, including current and former D.N.C. officials and members. Most of them spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the party’s troubled state of affairs. Mr. Martin’s fraying nerves are showing. In a pique of frustration in early July, he threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person. The phone-tossing incident resulted in a formal complaint to the D.N.C.’s human resources department… Around the office and beyond, Mr. Martin has taken to making macabre jokes to colleagues about how long he will remain in his post, even though his term does not end until 2029. He is frustrated with the tarnished public image of a party that he plainly loves and has devoted his life to — and that remains bullish about November given President Trump’s low approval ratings.

Martin’s emotional lability isn’t necessarily a new story, which is where Hogg comes into the picture. Hogg, the Parkland school shooting activist turned gun-grabbing fanatic and far-left firebrand, was picked as a DNC vice chair as part of a youth movement after the 2024 election debacle. Then he promised to spend $20 million from his own PAC primarying geriatric Democrats, which led to him being thrown out of the DNC on what the committee insisted were procedural grounds — but not before audio of him almost making Martin break down in tears got leaked.

“No one knows me😭”; DNC chair Martin Leaked Call Crying

Crying that David Hogg is making his job harder. 🙄 Leaked audio reveals DNC chair crying amid party struggles… Leaked Audio Exposes DNC Chair’s Emotional Struggles Amid Party Tensions Washington, D.C. – June 8, 2025A… pic.twitter.com/zcPBdueN3J — #SeekingTheTruth JoshWhoX (@JoshWhoX) August 26, 2025

I can’t imagine enjoying being in close contact with David Hogg as part of my professional duties, but I also can’t imagine almost crying about it, either, at least without handing in my man card. So it’s not as if the writing wasn’t on the wall.

We’ll back up a little further, though, to that $20 million primary pledge Hogg made, which is what occasioned Carville’s “contemptible little twerp” remark.

“Does he really think the problem that we‘re facing in the United States today is because we got 65-year-old Democrats in office? Why don’t you take on a Republican? That‘s your job,” Carville said of the obstreperous indignation muppet in the spring of 2025.

The two faced off on a podcast after his remarks, with Carville maintaining that Hogg was engaging in “jack**ery of the highest level.”

“I’m not into beating Democrats; I’m into beating Republicans,” Carville said. “And I’m going to tell you right to your face: I think it’s abominable that you have anything to do with the DNC if you’re going to go and raise $20 million to beat other Democrats.”

When Hogg asked him what his plan would be: “Win elections. Win elections.”

Carville, who may be in the throes of diminishing returns these days, still sort of understands that this is the underlying reason politicians and party apparatchiks exist for — and he’s decided that maybe David Hogg ain’t so bad compared to Ken Martin after all.

In a video recording from his bed as he recovers from hernia surgery, the 81-year-old Carville said that regarding the DNC and the recent story in The New York Times, “it’s just difficult to do anything with it, and it’s all true.”

“If David Hogg wants to take it over, I ain’t stopping you,” he said. “Go ahead, man, I don’t really care. And I don’t think, at the end of the day, well, they might be fine people. I know some of them are not particularly determined.”

As for the DNC under Martin, “The fact that they’re now discovering that their own people are turning on them — not just the people like us, s***, we were gone a long time ago… DNC dysfunctional, water wet, gravity real. Next, please.”

Even Hogg was surprised.

I’m old enough to remember when Carville called me a twerp for challenging asleep at the wheel Democrats and now I’m his DNC pick. What a year. https://t.co/WydxkHf2Iw — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 27, 2026

“I’m old enough to remember when Carville called me a twerp for challenging asleep at the wheel Democrats and now I’m his DNC pick. What a year,” he wrote.

I doubt that Hogg would do much better, but the keyword there is much. We’ve pretty much seen all we need to determine that Martin is about as poor an operator as the DNC could get. When even David Hogg looks good, things are quite bad indeed — and if you want to ensure that the future of the Democratic Party is Zohran Mamdani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Graham Platner, selecting a crypto-socialist like Hogg would seal the deal.

Go for it, Dems. You have nothing to lose but your elections!

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