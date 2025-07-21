James Carville Calls Democratic Party 'Cracked-Out Clown Car' in Scathing NYT Piece

It’s no secret that the Democratic Party is in a relative state of flux following the ignominious end of ex-President Joe Biden’s lone term.

Without a true figurehead and without the House or Senate, the Democrats have seemingly been more focused on infighting than on governing of late.

Even given that, however … Is the Democratic Party now a “cracked-out clown car,” as it was described in a recent New York Times opinion piece?

Of note, that scathing assessment didn’t come from any Republican or member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

It came from the card-carrying Democrat who helped mastermind former President Barack Obama’s presidency.

Democratic strategist James Carville — no stranger to casting a critical eye on his own party — took to the Gray Lady to pen a furious opinion piece that began with guns blazing.

(To preface all this, Carville is the same Democratic mind who predicted that Trump’s second presidency had only a month left to live … in February.)

“Constipated. Leaderless. Confused. A cracked-out clown car. Divided. These are the words I hear my fellow Democrats using to describe our party as of late,” Carville wrote.

Then came the kicker: “The truth is they’re not wrong: The Democratic Party is in shambles.”

The reason for such a broken party? Carville contended that the Democratic Party is currently caught between a younger, far more leftist generation and a generation of more “moderate” Democrats, and he said that’s translated to seemingly irreconcilable differences.

One such example: “We are divided along ideological lines: A party that is historically allegiant to the state of Israel is at odds with a growing faction that will not look past the abuses in Gaza and the West Bank. From Medicare for All purists to Affordable Care Act reformists, the list goes on and on.”

Carville made clear that this deep divide is going to force some uncomfortable — albeit necessary — soul-searching from his party.

“The Democratic Party is steamrolling toward a civilized civil war,” Carville contended. “It’s necessary to have it. It’s even more necessary to delay it.”

From here, Carville argued that the “only thing that can save us now is an actual savior, because a new party can be delivered only by a person — see Barack Obama in 2008 and Bill Clinton in 1992.”

There is one glaring caveat to Carville’s call for “an actual savior”: This “savior” is apparently on a time delay.

“No matter how many podcasts or influencer streams our candidates go on, our new leader won’t arrive until the day after the midterms in November 2026, which marks the unofficial-yet-official beginning of the 2028 presidential primary contest. No new party or candidate has a chance for a breakthrough until that day.”

So what’s the Democratic Party to do in the meantime?

“Until then, we must run unified in opposition to the Republicans to gain as many House seats as possible in the midterms, because every congressional seat we gain in 2026 means we will be more likely to bring about change in 2028,” he said.

It’s here where some Democrats may scoff at Carville, as he posited that the only way Democrats can make it to and through the 2026 midterms is if they are unified in opposition to all things Trump.

For many Dems, the party is already doing that.

And for even more Americans, that tactic is simply not working.

