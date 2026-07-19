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James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 3, 2025, in New York City.
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James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 3, 2025, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images for The New York Times)

James Carville, Dem With Deteriorating Mental State, Says CNN Should Have Aired Presidential Speech to Show Trump's Deteriorating Mental State

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 19, 2026 at 8:30am
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Whenever I find myself in agreement, even tentatively, with one James Carville, I know it’s time to check myself or check Carville’s rationale. In this case, thankfully, it was the latter.

For a generation who only knows him as a “political analyst” who does hits on cable news and wonders why someone’s crazy grandpa is being allowed to suck up airtime, it’s probably worth explaining that Carville was once one of the most important Democratic political figures in America.

Nicknamed the “Ragin’ Cajun,” he was born into the second part of that moniker and definitely earned the first. He also was once — a whole lot of emphasis on once — an astute political mind in spite of the fact that it seemed to be either over-caffeinated or hypomanic, and very possibly both, helping guide one William Jefferson Clinton to the presidency.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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