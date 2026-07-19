James Carville, Dem With Deteriorating Mental State, Says CNN Should Have Aired Presidential Speech to Show Trump's Deteriorating Mental State

Whenever I find myself in agreement, even tentatively, with one James Carville, I know it’s time to check myself or check Carville’s rationale. In this case, thankfully, it was the latter.

For a generation who only knows him as a “political analyst” who does hits on cable news and wonders why someone’s crazy grandpa is being allowed to suck up airtime, it’s probably worth explaining that Carville was once one of the most important Democratic political figures in America.

Nicknamed the “Ragin’ Cajun,” he was born into the second part of that moniker and definitely earned the first. He also was once — a whole lot of emphasis on once — an astute political mind in spite of the fact that it seemed to be either over-caffeinated or hypomanic, and very possibly both, helping guide one William Jefferson Clinton to the presidency.

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