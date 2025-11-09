James Carville Jokes About Running 'Convicted Pedophile' After Democrats Elect Blood-Lusting Candidate

Democratic strategist James Carville joked on “Politics War Room” on Wednesday that he planned to run a convicted pedophile as a candidate for his party following Democratic Virginia attorney general-elect Jay Jones’ win on Tuesday.

Jones won despite facing backlash for leaked 2022 text messages he sent to then-Republican colleague Del. Carrie Coyner, in which he said he would give then-Republican state House Speaker Todd Gilbert “two bullets to the head” and urinate on his grave. Carville suggested on his podcast that a Democratic convicted pedophile may be able to beat a Republican opponent because of President Donald Trump supposedly dragging down his party.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

“I’m personally going to find a convicted pedophile and run him in a race just to see if he could beat a Republican,” Carville said, laughing. “I’m not sure. I’m not going to say that a convicted pedophile could win.”

Carville also credited Jones’ opponent, Republican attorney general Jason Miyares, with running “a pretty good campaign.” Moreover, he noted that Coyner, the recipient of Jones’ infamous violent text messages, lost her reelection bid to the House of Delegates on Tuesday, calling it “the most interesting piece of news of this cycle.”

“The Republican legislator who released the texts lost and Jay won,” he said laughing.

“Hey, you got some baggage out there with Trump, people,” Carville added. “Just know that.”

Jones also wrote in the leaked texts that if he had Gilbert, Adolf Hitler and Pol Pot before him with a gun containing two bullets, “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head,” according to the National Review, which obtained the messages.

Democrats, including Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, continued to back Jones or refused to push him to drop out after the release of the texts.

Democrats won a sweeping victory across Virginia on Tuesday, also flipping the governorship and lieutenant governorship and gaining at least ten seats in the House of Delegates.

Jones won 52.7% of the statewide vote compared to Miyares’ 46.9%, with over 96% of the expected votes tabulated, according to NBC News as of Wednesday afternoon. Pre-election polling had shown a tight race, The New York Times reported.

