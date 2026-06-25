James Carville Melts Down After NYC Voters Nominate Marxists, Wants Dems to Break Up with Radical Left

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said on Wednesday that it may be time for Democrats to split with the party’s Marxist wing after a string of primary victories in New York City on Tuesday.

Rep. Dan Goldman, a Democrat from New York, lost his primary to Brad Lander, a democratic socialist challenger who has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Goldman, a two-term incumbent, was one candidate defeated as allies of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted victories across the city.

Two other candidates endorsed by Mamdani also won their races Tuesday.

Assemblywoman Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier both won their races.

Each of them identifies as “democratic socialist.”

Speaking on Wednesday’s “Politicon” podcast, Carville said the results had convinced him Democrats should consider a formal break with that faction of the party.

Do you think Americans will accept extreme candidates like those in New York? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (21 Votes) No: 90% (188 Votes)

Referring to Avila Chevalier, Carville cited a New York Times report that she had previously said white people should not be in interracial marriages.

“Lady, I ain’t in the same party as you,” Carville said. “I’m sorry. I’m just not.”

He continued by saying Democrats should begin discussing a breakup within their party.

“I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘s’ word: schism,” Carville said. “I really do. Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent.’ And there’s just some s**t I can’t be in the same tent with.”

Carville argued that despite their primary victories, he does not view democratic socialist candidates as members of the same political movement to which he belongs.

“These people are not Democrats,” he said.

Carville added that party leaders should “negotiate the terms of a schism” with socialists.

“But I’m done,” he said. “I’m not in that f***ing political party.”

“I am totally comfortable in a political party that spends time questioning the policies of the government of Israel. In fact, I’m enthusiastic about that,” Carville added.

He concluded, ”I don’t want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist. That’s just not — I just can’t do that.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.