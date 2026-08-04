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Democratic Party strategist James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 3, 2025.
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Democratic Party strategist James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 3, 2025. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images for The New York Times)

James Carville Threatens to Abandon Democrats Over Hasan Piker's Rising Influence: 'I'm Out of Here!'

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 4, 2026 at 6:15am
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And today in “thanks for getting there far too late” news, James Carville seems to have discovered that this Hasan Piker fellow is very bad.

Carville, speaking to Fox News on Sunday, said that if the popular left-wing Twitch streamer and/or mass-murder apologist becomes a force within the Democratic Party, “I’m out of here.”

It’s impossible to catalogue all the outrages that the anti-Semitic and communist Piker has accumulated while getting millions of followers. The easiest way to put it is this: He not only said that America deserved 9/11, but then doubled down by framing a blow-up of the newspaper showing the Twin Towers getting hit on his wall:

If this were some wacko analogue to David Duke with a PlayStation, that would be one thing. But the problem is, Piker is taken very seriously on the very far left — which, for those of you who haven’t been noticing, is either racking up victories or coming close to them. And Piker is not just supporting them, but out there campaigning with them.

Related:
James Carville, Who Once Called David Hogg 'Twerp,' Now Says He Should Take Over Entire DNC

Those people he’s supporting in those clips, by the by, could very well become the Democratic nominees for governor in Wisconsin and senator in Michigan, respectively. So, yes, this isn’t just some fringe figure, and he’s not exactly been uninvited from the party.

Carville, quite late in the game, has decided that he needs to take a stand against this.

“To talk about the larger Democratic Party, post the election in Michigan going forward, I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker,” Carville said regarding his support of Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy. Now, I think that a majority –– overwhelming majority of Democrats agree with me, but this idea that we’re going to seize the means of production and this –– just go look at the [Democratic Socialists of America] platform,” he added.

“You don’t have to look any further than that,” he continued. “Maybe the two-party system is just going to be under tremendous stress here in the coming months. You see it with Tucker [Carlson] and Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Republican side, and you see it going on right now.”

“One thing I can tell you for certain: Hasan Piker and James Carville are not going to be in the same political party. One of us is going to leave. It might even be me.”

See, here’s the difference: Tucker and MTG are not and almost certainly will not be elected officials either for the first time or again in the near future. James Carville will likely not be a part of the Democratic Party machine the way he was during the Clinton years.

However, as for Hasan Piker and the candidates he supports? They’re in the ascendancy. Nothing is going to stop them. And, if they end up winning their primaries, the Democratic Party won’t abandon them.

If one of them leaves, I’m sorry to say, it’s not going to be the Piker crowd.

It’s such a common bromide for former liberals to say that “I didn’t leave the Democrats, the Democrats left me.” One usually rolls their eyes at this; it’s just that person growing up and realizing that political fantasy doesn’t work in the real world.

However, when even James Carville is talking about dropping the Democrats because of the insanity, that ought to be a wake-up call for everyone who believes the Zohran Mamdanis and AOCs are the wave of the future, all hyped by the odious Hasan Piker. Leave before it’s too late and before you’ve cosigned too much repugnance.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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