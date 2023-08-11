On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation.

One prominent Republican greeted the announcement with appropriate skepticism and assurances of continued resolve.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, released a statement condemning Garland’s move as part of an ongoing effort by the Department of Justice to shield the Biden family from serious investigations into their alleged crimes.

Henry Rodgers of the Daily Caller reported Comer’s statement Friday and posted it to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals,” Comer’s statement began.

Furthermore, the DOJ already has proven that it will not pursue impartial justice for Hunter Biden.

“The Justice Department’s misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden. Justice Department officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to Joe Biden, tipped off the Biden transition team and Hunter Biden’s lawyers about planned interviews and searches, and attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal,” Comer added.

Comer then reiterated his assertion that the DOJ merely intends to obstruct ongoing investigations.

“Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption,” Comer’s statement continued.

Garland’s obstructionist tactics, however, will not deter congressional Republicans. Comer insisted that his committee will remain focused on President Biden’s corruption.

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens. President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened,” Comer added.

Furthermore, while investigating the Bidens, House Republicans will look to bring justice to the corrupt DOJ.

“We will also continue to work with the House Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means to root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers,” Comer’s statement concluded.

Mediaite, a left-wing news outlet, predictably reported that Comer “raged at the DOJ” following Garland’s announcement.

However, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, explained why controlled rage feels appropriate here.

“David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption,” Jordan spokesman Russell Dye told the Daily Caller.

“Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it. We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss’s inconsistent statements to Congress.”

At this point, Americans have no reason to trust the DOJ, the FBI or anyone in the deep state.

Garland appointed a special counsel for only one reason: optics. Weiss gives the establishment media a face to attach to their propaganda. “See,” they will say, “we have equal and impartial justice.”

Meanwhile, Weiss and Garland will do as they have always done: protect the Bidens.

Kudos to Comer for greeting Garland’s announcement with the contempt and defiance it deserves.

