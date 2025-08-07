James Comer Warns the Clintons About the Consequences of Not Complying with Congressional Subpoena

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton have been warned not to play legal games and defy a subpoena to tell a House panel about their dealings with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, the Epstein case roared out of the dustbin of history after a Department of Justice memo said it had no list of clients and would release no further records.

Amid a firestorm of outrage from many conservatives, the Trump administration has sought to find ways to appease supporters, including asking for grand jury transcripts to be made public in the trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and the case of Epstein, which ended with his 2019 death before his trial could take place.

On Tuesday, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer announced that multiple individuals were being subpoenaed to disclose their relationships with Epstein, according to a news release on the committee’s website.

The Clintons; former FBI Director James Comey; former Attorney Generals Alberto Gonzales, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, William Barr, and Jeff Sessions; and former special counsel Robert Mueller were subpoenaed. The Department of Justice was also subpoenaed for all of Epstein records.

On Wednesday, Comer said defying the subpoenas is a losing game.

“I’ve never once lost a subpoena battle in court,” Comer said in a video posted to YouTube.







“Obviously, when you subpoena a former president, your odds aren’t the best at getting them in if you look at history. But what makes this different is this subpoena was approved in a bipartisan manner by a subcommittee vote,” he said.

“So you had Democrats and Republicans on the record voting to subpoena that whole list you showed, and there were Republicans and Democrats on that list. In addition to those subpoenas, I also subpoenaed Pam Bondi for all the Epstein files,” he said, referring to the U.S. attorney general.

Comer noted that “everywhere I’ve been in Kentucky this week, people want to know about the Epstein files.”

Comer said the panel is acting in a bipartisan manner.

“If someone doesn’t comply with a subpoena, we’ve seen it happen in the past, in both my committee, as well as on the Jan. 6 committee, when the Democrats had the majority, and you can hold them in contempt of Congress, and with a Republican attorney general, that’s something that I think that the Clinton legal team is going to think long and hard about,” Comer said.

“You’re not going to have a lot of sympathy, probably, from the Trump DOJ, if the Clintons fail to comply with a bipartisan, congressionally approved subpoena, which is what that was,” he said.

He noted that even Bondi would be expected to abide by the rules.

“Congress is very clear in this. We expect the American people to get the truth about the Epstein files,” he said.

The letter accompanying the subpoena to Bill Clinton noted, “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims. It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex- trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend’ Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island.”

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors.”

The letter to Hillary Clinton noted her husband’s connections and added, “Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State.”

