James Comey Comes Out in Support of Joe Biden

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted his support of former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy in the Democratic presidential primary Tuesday.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH,” he tweeted.

“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

“There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020.”

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

TRENDING: Dad Sits for Days Outside Wife's Bedroom Door, Refusing To Leave Her During Her Cancer Battle

Comey has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump ever since he was fired in 2017.

In 2018, Comey renounced the Republican Party and said it “reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values. It doesn’t reflect values at all,” Axios reported at the time.

In his Tuesday tweet, he also said he agreed with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden.

Are you surprised Comey is backing Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

“It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country and then to build something even greater,” Klobuchar said at a Biden campaign event in Dallas, Texas, according to CNN.

“I believe we can do this together, and that is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Comey had previously given Klobuchar’s campaign $2,700 in April 2019, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden’s campaign did not exactly respond warmly to Comey’s endorsement:

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

RELATED: Hillary Clinton 'Watching and Hoping' on Super Tuesday, Doubles Down on Bernie Sanders Criticism

The former vice president received many new endorsements in the lead-up to Super Tuesday.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke both gave their support to Biden on Monday, CBS News reported.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Sens. Tim Kaine and Tammy Duckworth as well as Reps. Bobby Scott, Jennifer Wexton, Veronica Escobar and Gil Cisneros all announced they would support Biden as well.

Biden currently trails Sen. Bernie Sanders in the polls by five delegates, with 54 delegates, as of Tuesday morning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.