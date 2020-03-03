SECTIONS
James Comey Comes Out in Support of Joe Biden

By Erin Coates
Published March 3, 2020 at 1:29pm
Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted his support of former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy in the Democratic presidential primary Tuesday.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH,” he tweeted.

“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

“There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020.”

Comey has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump ever since he was fired in 2017.

In 2018, Comey renounced the Republican Party and said it “reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values. It doesn’t reflect values at all,” Axios reported at the time.

In his Tuesday tweet, he also said he agreed with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden.

Are you surprised Comey is backing Biden?

“It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together, to heal this country and then to build something even greater,” Klobuchar said at a Biden campaign event in Dallas, Texas, according to CNN.

“I believe we can do this together, and that is why today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden for president.”

Comey had previously given Klobuchar’s campaign $2,700 in April 2019, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden’s campaign did not exactly respond warmly to Comey’s endorsement:

The former vice president received many new endorsements in the lead-up to Super Tuesday.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke both gave their support to Biden on Monday, CBS News reported.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Sens. Tim Kaine and Tammy Duckworth as well as Reps. Bobby Scott, Jennifer Wexton, Veronica Escobar and Gil Cisneros all announced they would support Biden as well.

Biden currently trails Sen. Bernie Sanders in the polls by five delegates, with 54 delegates, as of Tuesday morning.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
