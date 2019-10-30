James Comey Hints That He's Prepared To Flee the US

In the event of President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020, James Comey said that he’ll be fleeing the country.

During a Saturday interview at Politicon, the former FBI director revealed that he may pack up and move across the Pacific Ocean if Trump holds on to the Oval Office.

When asked if he would still believe in American values during a second Trump term, Comey said, “from my new home in New Zealand, I will.”

It’s unclear whether the former intelligence official was joking about fleeing the United States.

Although his statement was met with laughs and applause from the audience, many other high profile figures threatened to move before Trump’s victory in 2016.

Watch Comey’s response in the video below.

The move wouldn’t come as a surprise, as Comey has never been amicable toward the president.

After his dismissal in 2017, the former FBI head turned into a vocal critic of Trump. He often posts veiled insults aimed at the president on his personal Twitter account.

Trump isn’t the only enemy Comey has made over the years.

Comey doesn’t exactly have many allies on the Republican side of Congress after his role in a probe against Trump that eventually turned into the Russia investigation.

The James Comey-led FBI is accused of misrepresenting information to secure approval for a FISA warrant to spy on Trump associate Carter Page.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy identified Comey as part of the attempted coup against President Trump and vowed that the former intelligence official would be held accountable.

“In the end, I do not believe that Jim Comey will get off,” McCarthy said. “Anyone that has had any association with trying to create this coup should be held accountable.”

Of course, American jurisdiction only stretches so far.

If damning evidence is ever found of Comey’s wrongdoing in an attempt to overthrow a lawfully elected president, he may be safe out of reach in a New Zealand villa.

