James Comey Issues a Public Threat to President Trump

Hours after Andrew McCabe was fired from his position as deputy director of the FBI, another controversial former bureau official sent a clear message to President Donald Trump.

In a Saturday tweet, former FBI Director James Comey indicated to Trump that with the April release of his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” the American people will soon be able to decide the truth for themselves.

“Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon,” Comey tweeted. “And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.”

The remark comes nearly a year after Trump fired Comey from his position as director of the FBI. At the time, the administration cited Comey’s mishandling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server use.

However, numerous Democrats have claimed Comey was really dismissed due to his role in an ongoing investigation into collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump has been accused of orchestrating a cover-up, with some people even suggesting that his alleged actions were “Nixonian.”

And with news of McCabe’s firing, some of those same sentiments are once again echoing throughout the nation’s capital.

As reported by The Western Journal, the former FBI official’s termination — which occurred just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension — came after the DOJ determined he displayed a blatant disregard for the truth when giving testimony to investigators about the bureau’s probe into Clinton’s misuse of private email server.

However, McCabe insisted that he is being singled out, and outright denied any charges of misconduct.

“I absolutely never misled the inspector general in any way,” McCabe said, effectively arguing that the Trump administration is trying to attack his reputation.

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced McCabe’s termination, Trump took to Twitter to praise the move.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

The tweet prompted a response from former CIA Director John Brennan, who called out the president for rejoicing in McCabe’s loss.

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history,” said Brennan, who served during the Obama administration.

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

“You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America,” he added. “America will triumph over you.”

