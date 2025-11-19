James Comey's Lawyers Are Set to Deploy a 'Long Shot' Defense Strategy That Centers Around Trump

It’s unclear if former FBI Director James Comey will ever face what Republicans view as true “justice.”

Nonetheless, it’s clear Comey will do everything he can to dodge it.

And according to The Wall Street Journal, Comey and his legal team are even considering “long shot” defense strategies.

In short, Comey is trying to make the case that the indictment against him should be tossed because it’s allegedly a form of political retaliation from President Donald Trump.

“That argument is typically a long shot but has become a popular defense strategy after Trump explicitly urged the Justice Department to bring charges against his perceived foes,” The Wall Street Journal pointed out.

“There is no indictment,” one of Comey’s lawyers flatly stated.

Much to the likely chagrin of Trump and his supporters, however, Comey may not even need to deploy this tactic.

Why? Regardless of whether or not this indictment is retaliatory, it currently stands on shaky ground.

There have been a number of issues with both the case against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James, for her part, has questioned and called out the appointment of Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s hand-picked prosecutor for this case.

Comey brought up similar questions about Halligan’s appointment. The former FBI director then moved to consolidate his concerns with those from James.

A judge allowed that motion for consolidation.

BREAKING: The judge presiding over Letitia James' case has just ALLOWED her motion to dismiss to be consolidated with James Comey's motion.

On Wednesday, the situation became even more difficult for the prosecution, as the Justice Department admitted something shocking.

The Wall Street Journal reported that “the Justice Department acknowledged that a full grand jury never reviewed the final indictment of the former FBI director, a concession that could further jeopardize the case.”

The paper added, “Judge Michael Nachmanoff pressed Justice Department lawyer Tyler Lemons about why there were two copies of the Comey indictment — one showing that the grand jury had declined to indict on a third count, and the other showing only the two counts the grand jury approved.”

James is facing charges of fraud after she allegedly lied about the purpose of a Virginia home purchase.

Comey is meanwhile facing charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding in relation to testimony he provided in 2020, which covered topics like the Russian collusion investigation into Trump, as well as Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

