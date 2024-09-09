Share
News

James Earl Jones, Who Played 'Star Wars'' Darth Vader, Has Died in His NY Home

 By Randy DeSoto  September 9, 2024 at 3:15pm
Share

Hollywood legend James Earl Jones died Monday morning in his home in Dutchess County, New York, at the age of 93.

“Widely regarded as among the world’s great stage and screen actors Jones is one of the few entertainers to have won the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony),” Deadline reported.

“Jones has received two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy, a spoken-word Grammy Award in 1977 and three Tony Awards,” the news outlet added.

In some of the roles he was best known for, Jones did not even appear on the screen.

The actor was the voice of Darth Vader in the three original “Star Wars” movies and reprised the part in “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Trending:
JD Vance Drops 8-Post Bomb on Kamala Harris, Completely Dismantles Her Right Before Trump Debate

The Arkabutla, Mississippi, native also voiced the part of Mufasa in the “Lion King” animated movie in 1994 and again in the hybrid live-action film of the same name in 2019.

Jones also provided his voice to the news — announcing for years, “This is CNN.”

Prominent on-screen roles for Jones included King Jaffe Joffer in “Coming to America” and in the sequel “Coming 2 America.”

He played Admiral Greer in the “The Hunt for Red October” and “Patriot Games,” based on the best-selling Tom Clancy novels.

Do you like "Star Wars"?

His portrayal of Terence Mann in the 1989 classic “Field of Dreams” is a performance that has stood the test of time well.

Jones delivered a soliloquy at the film’s climax that convinced Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) not to sell the farm, so the Field of Dreams could live on.

“Oh, people will come, Ray. People will most definitely come,” he said.

“And they’ll watch the game, and it’ll be as if they’d dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces,” Mann exhorted.

Related:
Popular Firearms Expert Announces His Own Death in YouTube Video Titled 'I'm Dead'

“This field, this game — it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.”

Jones studied drama at the University of Michigan and moved to New York City to pursue an acting career in 1957, according to USA Today.

Deadline reported that Jones earned three competitive Tony Awards for “Best Actor in a Play, winning twice for his performances as Jack Jefferson in ‘The Great White Hope’ in 1969 and as Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ in 1987.”

Furthermore, “[h]e received a Special Tony Award at 2017 ceremony.”

“He appeared in nearly two dozen Broadway shows, from his first starring role in ‘Sunrise at Campobello’ (1958) and most recently in ‘The Gin Game’ (2017).”

Jones said in a 2010 interview for Broadway.com, “I’ve done a King Lear, too! Do the kids know that? No, they have the Darth Vader poster to sign. But it’s OK.”

“When you appear before an audience, you learn to accept whatever they give you. Hopefully they give you their ears, as Antony said.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Reagan' Adds Theaters, Holds Strong in Second Weekend Box Office Sales
James Earl Jones, Who Played 'Star Wars'' Darth Vader, Has Died in His NY Home
Second Russia Collusion Narrative Falls Apart: If True, Russia Colluded to Hurt Trump's Election Chances
Trump Reveals Exactly How He'll Fix Biden-Harris Econ Disaster: Will 'Rapidly' Defeat Bidenflation
Trump Responds to Sentencing Delay, Highlights Two Words Used in Judge's Decision
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation