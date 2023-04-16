James O'Keefe Confronts Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney After Trans Activist Comes Out of Women's Bathroom

Dylan Mulvaney is learning that the limelight casts a long shadow.

The social media “influencer” — a female impersonator currently in the news after a pathetically misguided move by Bud Light to make him a part of the company’s corporate outreach — ran into conservative activist James O’Keefe in a posh Beverly Hills hotel last week.

It didn’t go well for him — or for Anheuser-Busch.

In a video posted to YouTube on Saturday, O’Keefe confronted Mulvaney, seeking comment on a story his O’Keefe Media Group posted to YouTube last week about male state prison inmates posing as women in Washington state in order to be housed in a women’s prison.

In the OMG video — released Thursday, according to The Daily Wire — the women described being forced to share small cells with men.

“Some of these men know that they’re men,” one of the voices, described as an inmate at the Washington Corrections Center for Women, said on the video. “They’re not trying to be a woman. They just say that to come here to have sex with women during their prison sentences”

Now, granted, that kind of thing is a far cry from Mulvaney’s inane “365 Days of Girlhood” series of videos, in which he documented his daily transition from a man in his mid-20s to a caricature of an exceptionally stupid teenage girl. (Somehow, it’s a persona that’s made Mulvaney popular among liberals, go figure.)

But if Mulvaney is going to be the face of the transgender movement in America — a face recently emblazoned on novelty Bud Light cans, to the beer maker’s eternal disgrace — he should be able to field questions on the topic that stray just a little bit outside the stereotypes of prancing and twittering that he’s used to gain fame and fortune.

But when O’Keefe caught up to him in the Beverly Hills Four Seasons lobby, Mulvaney uncharacteristically had nothing to say.

Check it out here.







“Women are being raped in a prison in Washington state by men claiming to be transgender,” O’Keefe said as Mulvaney tried to stalk away from him.

“Do you have a comment on the story here of the women being raped by the men claiming to be transgender?”

Mulvaney remained silent until reaching an elevator, then he spoke only one sentence: “Please don’t come in the elevator with me.”

O’Keefe tried to slide in a gibe — “Haven’t had much Bud Light recently, but we’re interested in the women’s prison …” before the elevator closed.

What’s not so funny, though, is that women being house in state corrections facilities with male inmates don’t have the same ability to keep a man out of their personal space if corrections officials are so woke they don’t know the difference between men and women anymore.

O’Keefe is far from the first news personality to bring a public eye to the transgender policies of the WCCW, in Gig Harbor, south of Seattle.

In March 2021, the late KIRO-FM Seattle radio host Dori Monson carried a story about a reported employee of prison emailing about a case in which a male prisoner raped a female prisoner.

In November of the same year, National Review’s Caroline Downey published an interview with a former guard at the prison who alleged a man who’d been convicted of having sex with a child had been transferred to WCCW where he promptly had sex with a development disabled inmate who, according to National Review, had said she’d performed fellatio on the man. (That, of course, requires the man to be fully equipped.)

Should men claiming to be transgender be allowed in women’s prisons? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (423 Votes)

Another “male-to-female” inmate at the facility is “Donna Perry” — nee Douglas Perry — a man who had sex transition surgery in Thailand after murdering three women in Washington state in 1990.

It’s a real woke prison paradise, apparently.

No one expects a state prison inmate to live in the luxury of a Four Seasons hotel, but the basic freedom from being sexually assaulted should be guaranteed.

O’Keefe caught some flack on social media, of course, from libs who thought he was too aggressive, but the overall response was enthusiastic support — and mocking for Mulvaney and his corporate backers.

That may be the first time Dylan Mulvaney has ever been camera-shy in his entire life. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 15, 2023

“This may be the first time Dylan Mulvaney has ever been camera-shy in his entire life,” one commenter wrote.

“Well done for calling him out James,” wrote another.

Dylan is a man and should not be using the women’s restroom. Well done for calling him out James — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 15, 2023

But this one summed up the spirit of the moment the best:

“Dylan could care less about women and what happens to women,” the user wrote. “Dylan is a man making money off of mocking women.”

Dylan could care less about women and what happens to women. Dylan is a man making money off of mocking women. #DylanMulvaneyIsAMan #WomanFace — Sealsage 🇺🇸 (@Sealsage1) April 15, 2023

To be fair, it’s understandable that anyone — man or woman — might be a little tongue-tied at suddenly being accosted in a hotel lobby by a stranger with a microphone and some uncomfortable questions.

But a “social media influencer” who has done little but talk to a camera for the past year should be more comfortable than most at dealing with the situation. And it’s really not all that hard — or shouldn’t be — to come up with something along the lines of “I’m not familiar with the situation you’re describing, but obviously any form of rape or sexual abuse is unacceptable.”

A line like that would have gotten Mulvaney to the elevator, as well as rave reviews from progressives only — and without that weird combination of supercilious contempt and deer-in-the-headlights desperation that came through so clearly in the O’Keefe video.

So, award Mr. Mulvaney a well-deserved “L.”

But the bigger loser from the O’Keefe operation was likely Anheuser-Busch — again.

With every passing day that the controversy continues over its decision to link a once-honorable name in American culture to a transparent, “transgender” publicity hound, the general conclusion is settling in that a company considered an icon of blue-collar America had turned its back on its base. And that base should return the favor.

Life in the limelight didn’t work out so well for Mulvaney during his O’Keefe confrontation. It’s not working out so well lately for Bud Light, either.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.