Commentary

James O'Keefe Gets Major News from Twitter - Did Elon Musk Just Spite the Left?

 By Randy DeSoto  December 17, 2022 at 7:32am
Twitter restored Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s account Friday after a suspension that was more than a year and a half long.

The move came after the social media platform reinstated Project Veritas’ account, along with several others last month, including former President Donald Trump and the satire site Babylon Bee.

Project Veritas tweeted Friday, “@JamesOKeefeIII has just been RESTORED on Twitter!!! Thank you Elon.”

The group also tweeted a video with a picture of O’Keefe’s head superimposed on a man entering a locker room and dancing with others (also with superimposed heads) whose accounts have been restored to Twitter, as the Thin Lizzy song “The Boys Are Back In Town” plays in the background.

A picture of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s head superimposed on a body can be seen clapping and smiling as O’Keefe enters the room.

The Hill reported that Twitter permanently suspended O’Keefe in April of 2021 for “violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam.”

Was Musk's move a message to the fake news?

“As outlined in our policy on platform manipulation and spam, ‘You can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts,’ and ‘you can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts,’” a Twitter spokesperson told the news outlet.

O’Keefe sued Twitter for defamation that same month, saying the social media platform falsely accused him of operating fake accounts.

Project Veritas is known for publishing undercover or leaked videos demonstrating the internal liberal bias of organizations like CNN and Twitter.

In January 2021, just months before he was suspended, O’Keefe shared a video of then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey vowing to Twitter employees that the platform would target many accounts for suspension.

“We are focused on one account [President Trump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week and the next few weeks,” Dorsey said in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 incursion.

CNBC reported at the time that Twitter suspended over 70,000 accounts, including Trump supporters like former national security advisor Michael Flynn and attorney Sydney Powell.

It’s great to see O’Keefe and so many others back.

May Musk stay true to his pledge to have Twitter be a place where free speech can reign supreme: Let freedom ring!

