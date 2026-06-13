James Talarico Calls Biden's Border 'Utter Chaos' In Attempted Immigration Rebrand

Democratic Texas Senate nominee James Talarico slammed former President Joe Biden’s border policies in an apparent immigration rebrand during a podcast episode released Monday.

Talarico is currently running for U.S. Senate in Texas and while running for the Democratic nomination in January he said there should be a “welcome mat” at the border. However, months later he framed himself as a “border security Democrat” during his appearance on the “Cogdell Law Uncensored” podcast.

“I called out Joe Biden for failing to secure our southern border and I got a lot of heat in my own party for doing that. But I remember talking with my colleagues in the legislature who represent border communities and they told me about the utter chaos caused by President Biden’s policies and the Democratic Party,” Talarico told the Podcast’s host, attorney Dan Cogdell.

“And so, I’m a border security Democrat,” Talarico added.

This comes after Talarico said, “Our southern border should be like our front porch. There should be a giant welcome mat out front,” in a Jan. 24 primary debate against Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who he defeated in the March primary.

Talarico’s remarks were promptly criticized by Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar who stated in March, “I hope I spend some time with him [Talarico] and get him to change the situation at the border. And I live at the border, I just don’t go visit the border.”

Cuellar also stated that he did not support Talarico’s border remarks.

“I think we have to stop this secret police force of masked men in unmarked vehicles kidnapping our neighbors off our streets, killing American civilians and American citizens, I think we need to rebuild this agency so that it actually focuses on immigration customs enforcement,” Talarico said in an interview with CBS discussing his opinions on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Talarico is running against Republican nominee, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Cogdell, who endorsed Talarico, served as Paxton’s defense attorney during his 2023 impeachment trial.

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