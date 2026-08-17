Did James Talarico Fabricate a Fantasy About Being Mistaken for an Intern? You Be the Judge

Politicians have long struggled with authenticity and honesty.

They kiss babies. They covet the perfect soundbite. They take the carefully staged photo. They want us to hear their relatable, life-altering, and truly unbelievable anecdotes that grow more vivid with every retelling.

A penchant for tall tales is not isolated to Democrats, either, but the biggest, most unnecessary lies always seem to come from the left.

Throughout his entire public life, Joe Biden often recalled his younger self as an aggressive, imposing force — one that evil men feared. No one was around to dispute his obviously embellished stories, so people either bought them at face value or they rolled their eyes when he told us about events and characters from the old days — people such as Corn Pop Jackson.

Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico appears to have long ago joined the Malarkey Club when you look back at some of his old interviews.

In fact, he appears to have either predicted that he looked so young in late 2018 that he was going to be mistaken for a government intern, or he lied about it when it supposedly happened.

My guess is that the man who has a fixation with trying to weaponize Scripture against God-fearing Christians told the world his first major fib as an elected official before he ever set foot on the Texas House floor.

Do you think James Talarico made this story up? Yes No

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I can’t prove it, but let’s take a look at what Talarico was saying after he first secured himself an office in the Texas Capitol.

In the weeks after his November 2018 election, the then-29-year-old Democrat floated the same anxious thought more than once.

On a Nov. 20, 2018, appearance on KVUE-TV’s “Texas This Week,” he expressed a hope that he would not be “stuffed into a locker” and predicted that he would probably get confused for an intern once he took his oath of office.

Two weeks later, in an Austin American-Statesman interview, he elevated the “intern” concern when he said, “My No. 1 goal is to not be confused for an intern.”

Here’s what I think happened: This trans-obsessed heretic was either fixated on being mistaken for someone much younger than he was, or he had already decided that it was going to happen.

That’s really the only way to explain what happened next.

On Jan. 8, 2019 — the first day of his first legislative session — Talarico said he was confused for an intern by two men in a garage.

According to a Texas Tribune profile published that very day, Talarico claimed he showed up to work, parked his truck, encountered two garage attendants, confirmed he was indeed the youngest member of the House, and then was promptly told by one of them that he looked too young.

“One of them told me I look like an intern,” he claimed.

A month later, on the “Trey Blocker Show,” he added some details to this alleged garage encounter.

“The guys in the parking garage gave me a little bit of grief on my first day, saying I looked more like an intern than a legislator,” he said. “But I think that’s a compliment.”

How long do you think it took him to practice that, and why?

I have never met a garage attendant who was jolly enough to offer me a compliment, have you? Talarico says it happened to him, but I don’t buy it.

Was Talarico seeking a canned anecdote to break the ice when meeting new people?

Maybe it’s that benign.

Or one might charitably entertain the possibility that Talarico “manifested” this encounter through the sort of new-age thought exercise in which liberals claim they can will preferred outcomes into existence by repeating them enough times into a mirror.

It is possible this happened.

But a far more probable explanation is that the parking garage incident never occurred, at least not as Mr. “God Is Nonbinary” said it did.

Interns tend to be young. They rarely look like suspiciously never-married, Subaru-driving women in their late thirties.

James Talarico looks like he’s been driving the fully-loaded Forester for years.

My guess is that Mr. Talarico told his first of many lies a long time ago to the people of Texas about something completely unnecessary, and that many more lies are to come if voters don’t get out and block this lunatic from getting a promotion in November.

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