SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

James Woods' 1st Message to Hillary After Returning to Twitter Was as Brutal as It Was Funny

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published February 8, 2020 at 8:41am
Print

I know plenty of you looked at your Twitter feed Thursday and thought just two words: He’s back!

James Woods — actor, conservative and Twitterer extraordinaire — has been taking a semi-enforced break from social media for a while now.

Last spring, he was blocked from the platform for tweeting, “‘If you try to kill the king, you better not miss.’ #HangThemAll.”

This is actually a pretty common quote that dates from time immemorial, and I don’t think anyone was saying he was threatening to hang anyone, but the prolific tweeter was silenced.

Well, start spreadin’ the news:

The clip he posted, the “blazing insight,” is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s now infamous quote about the phrase “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.”

TRENDING: GOP Candidate to Antifa Punk Threatening Violence, 'Oh Try - You've Got the Very Wrong Guy'

“You know this idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke,” she said.

Are you glad James Woods is back on Twitter?

“Because, it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces, it’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke.”

Yeah, phrases implying physically impossible things have never been a part of our colloquial lexicon.

Anyway, I’m over the moon to have James Woods back on Twitter, especially because it’s right after impeachment failed and he had a message for former secretary of state and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton:

RELATED: Twitter Boots James Woods over Post They Think Went Too Far

“You, of course, will never be impeached,” Woods tweeted Friday. “One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that…”

Which is — well, very, very accurate.

The Hillary Clinton redemption tour now enters its third year, and her appearances have been so frequent there was even some buzz she might be running for president again.

Thankfully for Democratic National Committee head Tom Perez’s blood pressure, that didn’t happen. Now, she’s mostly out promoting a hagiographical documentary series about herself on Hulu and telling everyone how much she hates Bernie Sanders.

Unhelpfully for her, Sanders has plenty of momentum and looks to have a real shot at winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

So much for that legacy.

Clinton didn’t even get to be impeached, and now the Democrats might even nominate Bernie. Donald Trump is still president — and with any luck will have four more years in the office. All is right with the world, unless, of course, you’re a Clinton.

There were some pretty other epic first-day tweets from Woods, as well.

For instance, he had a few questions as to what had happened in his absence.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz answered one of them, which prompted more questioning:

Woods was, however, paying attention to certain stories:

And finally, he had some serious words for those who welcomed him back:

There are plenty of people who missed you, James, including this writer. My guess is that Hillary Clinton wasn’t one of them, however.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Insiders Blast Supposedly 'Tolerant' Warren Campaign for Mistreating Minorities
James Woods' 1st Message to Hillary After Returning to Twitter Was as Brutal as It Was Funny
College Leftist Goes Crazy on Pro-Trump Students: 'Slash Republican Throats!'
Nadler Pushes Return to Kavanaugh Investigation as Impeachment Ends in Complete Failure
Sanders 'Honored' by Radical Muslim Who Defended Al-Qaida Propagandist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×