James Woods' 1st Message to Hillary After Returning to Twitter Was as Brutal as It Was Funny

I know plenty of you looked at your Twitter feed Thursday and thought just two words: He’s back!

James Woods — actor, conservative and Twitterer extraordinaire — has been taking a semi-enforced break from social media for a while now.

Last spring, he was blocked from the platform for tweeting, “‘If you try to kill the king, you better not miss.’ #HangThemAll.”

This is actually a pretty common quote that dates from time immemorial, and I don’t think anyone was saying he was threatening to hang anyone, but the prolific tweeter was silenced.

Well, start spreadin’ the news:

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The clip he posted, the “blazing insight,” is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s now infamous quote about the phrase “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.”

“You know this idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke,” she said.

“Because, it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces, it’s physically impossible. The whole thing is a joke.”

Yeah, phrases implying physically impossible things have never been a part of our colloquial lexicon.

Anyway, I’m over the moon to have James Woods back on Twitter, especially because it’s right after impeachment failed and he had a message for former secretary of state and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton:

You, of course, will never be impeached. One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that… https://t.co/cSvLStDdpJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

“You, of course, will never be impeached,” Woods tweeted Friday. “One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that…”

Which is — well, very, very accurate.

The Hillary Clinton redemption tour now enters its third year, and her appearances have been so frequent there was even some buzz she might be running for president again.

Thankfully for Democratic National Committee head Tom Perez’s blood pressure, that didn’t happen. Now, she’s mostly out promoting a hagiographical documentary series about herself on Hulu and telling everyone how much she hates Bernie Sanders.

Unhelpfully for her, Sanders has plenty of momentum and looks to have a real shot at winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

So much for that legacy.

Clinton didn’t even get to be impeached, and now the Democrats might even nominate Bernie. Donald Trump is still president — and with any luck will have four more years in the office. All is right with the world, unless, of course, you’re a Clinton.

There were some pretty other epic first-day tweets from Woods, as well.

For instance, he had a few questions as to what had happened in his absence.

I was on vacation awhile, avoiding the news. How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz answered one of them, which prompted more questioning:

Thank you, Senator. Did they arrest him yet again during his acceptance speech? https://t.co/8R5DCcPg3j — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods was, however, paying attention to certain stories:

I didn’t see the #CNN report. Were they in tears? The Middle East is running out of “austere religious scholars” https://t.co/19d7NamxvZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

And finally, he had some serious words for those who welcomed him back:

I simply can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I have received by so many of my Twitter friends tonight. You are genuinely such fine people. Thank you. I am in tears. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

There are plenty of people who missed you, James, including this writer. My guess is that Hillary Clinton wasn’t one of them, however.

