Actor James Woods thought he had lost everything in the California wildfires, but his home is still standing.

Woods caught the attention of the public for his appearance on CNN on Wednesday where he visibly broke down, overcome with emotion in believing his house and entire property had been destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Woods was able to make it home Friday, when he posted to social media platform X that a “miracle has happened.”

A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing. In this hellish landscape “standing” is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us. The view from our deck area: pic.twitter.com/JZU2kTJC52 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2025

Standing on the hill, Woods panned the camera from left to right, showing the extent of the destruction.

Despite what the surrounding area looked like, Woods wrote, “We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing.”

“In this hellish landscape “standing” is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us,” he wrote.

The shot included Woods’ neighbors’ house, which, from the clip, does not resemble a home anymore, being reduced to a pile of rubble.

It does truly seem like a miracle that Woods’ home survived.

It was clear from his appearance on CNN that he didn’t expect it:

James Woods breaks down in tears on CNN pic.twitter.com/Hw1nxQkBTu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2025

Many celebrated Woods’ misfortune when news initially spread that he had lost everything.

Notably, retired University of Missouri Professor Karen Piper published a now-deleted X post stating that Woods’ home burning was “karma calling.”

Also in an X post, leftist commentator Keith Olbermann attacked Woods as a “despicable human being.”

Again, this all came with news that Woods had apparently lost everything to the fires.

It looks like Piper and Olbermann may have celebrated a bit too early. Woods is incredibly fortunate, considering the damage reported.

Have you ever seen a wildfire? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 51% (644 Votes) No: 49% (611 Votes)

Viral images of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles show the area resembling cities in Europe bombed during World War II.

Californians are still searching for answers.

Many still place the blame on Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for letting the situation get so bad.

If only everyone could have had the miracle that Woods did to save them from these officials’ incompetence.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.