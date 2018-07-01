James Woods Contacts FBI After Twitter User Hints at Murdering Trump Supporters

After a Twitter user posted threats against supporters of President Donald Trump, conservative actor James Woods took action.

“@FBI@SecretService@TwitterSupport@jackWhen this guy starts shooting, don’t say you weren’t warned,” Woods tweeted Saturday.

“Start killing maga before they kill you. Beat and maim them if they counter protest tomorrow. its life or death now,” ran the Thursday tweet from a poster who called himself “Politics w/ Bob.”

The tweet is part of a rising tide of ever shiller and more violent calls to action against Trump supporters, as well as officials in Trump’s administration and federal agents enforcing immigration policy.

TRENDING: Canada’s Supreme Court Relegates Religious Beliefs to Second-Tier Status. America, Be Warned

In fact, that circle is widening. On MSNC on June 22, contributor Donny Deutsch slammed anyone and everyone who supports the president, according to Breitbart.

“If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents’ arms. The mistake that we’ve made in the past is, ‘Look at that bad guy over there, look at that bad guy.’ What the Democrats have to do is make the next election a referendum on not who Trump is, but who you are. That’s the big difference. You can no longer now as a voter — because it’s not about taxes, it’s not even about some abstract term of immigration or nationalism.

“If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going ‘you here, you here,'” Deutsch said.

However, after igniting hatred, many are now finding out how dangerous that can be.

Should threats against Trump supporters be taken more seriously? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who a week ago was calling for harassment against anyone at the top levels of the Trump administration any time they were in public, claimed Friday that she had received death threats and was forced to cancel appearances, according to USA Today.

Waters, who has vilified Trump since he took office, had been rebuked for her incendiary language by the president himself.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who was in the headlines last weekend after being refused service at a Virginia restaurant due to her job, also urged civility.

RELATED: Actor James Woods Destroys Liberals With Lesson About Trans Bathrooms

“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important,” she said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“But the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable. America is a great country, and our ability to find solutions despite those disagreements is what makes us unique,” she said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.