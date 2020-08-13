If you’re ever looking for an antidote to the left’s constant, utter nonsense, there’s no better place to find it than the Twitter feed of James Woods.

The actor and conservative commentator had an especially hilarious takedown of California Sen. Kamala Harris, who was just tapped as the vice presidential candidate alongside presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Woods shared a 2019 tweet Harris had published in support of Jussie Smollett, the actor who was found to have perpetrated a hate crime hoax.

“Jussie Smollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery,” the senator wrote.

“This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

TRENDING: Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Used 8 Words To Utterly Destroy Rioters Ruining America

“How soon before she deletes this?” Woods said.

How soon before she deletes this? https://t.co/TlQySo3ZRk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 12, 2020

Given what we know now, it looks like Biden’s running mate isn’t exactly the best judge of character.

Would Harris be a good vice president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (41 Votes) 99% (4147 Votes)

In an unbelievable story that the liberal media fully gobbled up, Smollett claimed that he was attacked in the early morning in Chicago by two white men who had told him he was in “MAGA country.”

As it turned out, the two “attackers” were a pair of Nigerian brothers that Smollett knew personally. The three men had reportedly rehearsed the attack a few days prior.

Smollett is currently facing six felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly misleading a police investigation into charges that he knew were false.

In addition to that, the actor is also being asked to reimburse the Chicago Police Department for $130,000 it spent investigating the “attack.”

In total, that investigation cost taxpayers nearly $500,000.

RELATED: James Woods Nails CNN's Take on Mail-In Vote Fraud

Despite the ridiculous nature of Smollett’s story, Harris backed him up without question.

This is far from the only lapse in judgment that is coming back to bite the Democratic senator, however.

During her time as San Francisco district attorney, Harris’ office reportedly stopped working with the victims of sex abuse by Catholic clergy and buried the records pertaining to their cases despite pushback from victims’ groups.

In addition to that, her office blocked important DNA evidence that could have freed a death row inmate. According to PolitiFact, it wasn’t until The New York Times wrote about the case that Harris said “I feel awful about this” and called on the state to allow for the test.

No wonder Trump said Harris was his “No. 1 pick.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.