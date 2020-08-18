This is the kind of counter-argument liberals can’t stand.

Members of the mainstream media were probably still swooning over Michelle Obama’s speech Monday for the Democratic National Convention speech endorsing Joe Biden for president when conservative actor James Woods published a Twitter post that shows how much Americans should distrust the former first lady’s judgment when it comes to character issues.

And it was a doozy.

“Beautiful endorsement tonight,” Woods wrote. “She’s a great judge of character, so please be kind. No trolling. Oh, wait…”

Beautiful endorsement tonight. She’s a great judge of character, so please be kind. No trolling. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/YR7OGs5cQy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 18, 2020

The clip attached was from a 2013 event in the East Room of the White House when Obama spoke at a symposium on careers in film, according to a White House transcript.

At the time, Harvey Weinstein was one of the biggest names in Hollywood, well known as a mega-donor to Democratic causes (including Hillary Clinton’s campaign), and a man whose whole life was going to be turned upside down in a few short years when his history of preying on beautiful, young actresses put him in a criminal courtroom, then into prison.

But no one can see the future, and when Obama praised Weinstein for getting the event together — in front of the ever-perceptive Whoopi Goldberg, no less — she didn’t hold back.

In fact, Obama sounded exactly as sincere as she did in the canned speech that aired Monday boosting Biden for the presidency.

“I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day,” Obama said, to applause from the sycophants in her audience.

“Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse. And the fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen for all of you should say something not about me or about this place, but about you. Everybody — we are here because of you.”

Considering what’s become known about Weinstein since then, it’s a video that’s beyond embarrassing — and it should tell all Americans how much value to place on Michelle Obama’s word about a man who hopes to be president.

Liberals being liberals, Woods’ post was greeted by a flood of Obama defenders. But his saner social media followers got the point:

With freaking Whoopi sitting behind her 😂😂😂 This would be comedy gold if there weren’t so many Communist college kids, dried up hippies, and limousine liberals that will actually still vote for a dead candidate. — Bill Mitchell’s Ghost (@CodyMcW1011) August 18, 2020

What a wonderful judge of a person she truly is.

Harvey Weinstein just a wonderful human being😳😳

Yes the same Harvey Weinstein in jail for being a prolific rapist. — aguerooooo (@StewartPinner1) August 18, 2020

I’m not an expert in body language, or speech, but I found her speech disingenuous, exaggerated, and downright untruthful. I believe her enthusiasm came from gardening at her $15 mi Martha ‘s Vinyard home. — Joe B. Malarky (@MalarkeyJoeB) August 18, 2020

That last Twitter post nails it.

This isn’t just a cheap shot resurrecting someone’s embarrassing moments from the past. It’s telling in a way that really matters.

To Michelle Obama in 2013, Weinstein was a “wonderful human being.”

To the former first lady in 2020, according to a transcript of her speech, Biden is a “profoundly decent man, guided by faith.”

“He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country,” Obama said. “And he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

Now, seriously, no one who has followed Joe Biden’s career in the Senate, his years as vice president, or even simply the hapless, gaffe-filled year-and-a-half he’s spent on the campaign trail in his third try for the nation’s top office could believe one word of that.

The Obama-Biden team didn’t “rescue” the economy from the 2008 crash. Every American who lived through those years knows the economy was in a crawl except for those in favored industries — or, naturally, those who worked for the government.

His idea of beating back a pandemic so far seems to be making everyone in the United States wear a mask.

(There might be good arguments for wearing masks in certain situations, but the Democratic fetish for the practice in 2020 is going to be studied by future historians of abnormal behavior on a mass scale, like the flagellants of the Black Death.)

And the idea that a man who’s lived virtually his entire adulthood in the coddled world of a United States senator or vice president has lived a life “the rest of us can recognize” would be laughable if it weren’t insulting.

There’s no way of knowing whether Michelle Obama was aware of Weinstein’s predilections for abusing female flesh back in 2013, but the Biden fabrications are a different story.

After eight years in at least professional circles with the former vice president, she knows good and well that she was lying in that speech that was broadcast on Monday.

The mainstream media had to know she was lying, despite coverage like the embarrassingly obsequious “analysis” published by CNN on Tuesday.

And honest Americans who cared to listen to Obama and have even vaguely followed the news had to know she was lying too.

The video Woods posted early Tuesday, just the latest in his scathing social media attacks on Democrats, proved Obama is either a supreme failure as a judge of character, or a bald-faced liar when it suits her purpose and the cameras are on.

For the purposes of judging her speech on Monday, either conclusion is damning — to Obama and to Biden.

And that’s exactly the kind of counter-argument liberals can’t stand.

