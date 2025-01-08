Share
(L) A firefighter douses a hot spot as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. (R) Actor James Woods arrives at the premiere of Pretty Persuasion at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on August 9, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (David Swanson - AFP / Getty Images ; Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

James Woods Encounters Girl, 8, During Fire, Says 'Some Things Will Make a Grown Man Cry'

 By Samantha Chang  January 8, 2025 at 6:33am
The affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades is engulfed in flames as Democrat Gavin Newsom continues his undisputed reign as the worst governor in America.

(An impressive feat given that Tim Walz still exists.)

On Wednesday morning, Newsom announced that the beleaguered Golden State has secured tax dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fight the raging wildfires, which have forced the evacuation of more than 44,000 people.

The fire, which erupted at 10:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday, “has burned more than 500 acres and has prompted evacuation orders for more than 44,000 people and evacuation warnings for 27,000, with 40,000 structures threatened,” Newsom said in a statement.

Social media was flooded with heartbreaking videos of the blaze, which has decimated entire neighborhoods.

Award-winning actor James Woods — who has a home in the Pacific Palisades — has been chronicling the tragic event on X.

In one heartbreaking post, Woods revealed that his wife’s niece offered to donate the proceeds of her piggy bank to help them after his neighborhood went up in flames.

“Some things will make a grown man cry,” the actor wrote.

Officials have not yet revealed what caused the fire.

However, what is clear is that the disaster has been raging out of control since Tuesday, with no indication it’ll be contained anytime soon.

Wildfires are a common occurrence in California, and have been since the 1800s, so you’d expect state and local leaders to be prepared for such disasters.

But Los Angeles and the state have been run by Democrats for decades, so it’s no surprise that they’re woefully unprepared to handle life-threatening emergencies.

Case in point: There’s no water in the fire hydrants in Los Angeles or the Palisades area.

For reference, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass isn’t even in California as her city burns to the ground.

For some inexplicable reason, she’s in the impoverished West African nation of Ghana, attending a presidential inauguration.

As a reminder, when Bass was a U.S. congresswoman, she skipped the 2017 inauguration of then-President Donald Trump.

Indeed, California Democrats spend much of their time promoting unfettered illegal immigration, DEI toxicity, Black Lives Matter propaganda and climate alarmism.

On Wednesday morning, James Woods — who attended MIT — savaged one unhinged leftist, who blamed the latest wildfire on “climate change.”

WARNING: The following X post contains language that may offend some readers. 

“This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a**hole,” the actor wrote on X.

“It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs,” he said.

Hopefully, the fire will be contained soon as Americans watch in horror and offer their heartfelt prayers.

Conversation