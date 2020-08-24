Liberals have to be terrified they can’t beat President Donald Trump — so they’re trying to run against Nazi Germany instead.

That’s one conclusion, anyway, from Twitter posts like the one published Sunday by former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill, who explicitly compared her own country to one of the most murderous, racist regimes in the history of humanity.

Fortunately, conservative actor James Woods and a host of others were on hand to point out the brutal truths of history — and for Hill, it had to hurt.

Hill, who has made a name for herself with witless attacks branding as “racists” all Trump voters (including her own mother), stirred up her latest round of publicity promoting a book that likens the treatment of blacks in the United States to the ancient caste system of India and the anti-Semitic laws of Adolf Hitler’s Germany that preceded the Final Solution of the Holocaust.

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by author and journalist Isabel Wilkerson, notes that the Nazis’ Nuremberg Laws of 1935 prohibiting Jews from marrying Christians looked to state laws in the U.S. against racial intermarriage, according to a Washington Post review.

And in a liberal mind like Hill’s, clearly, that’s enough to equate the two countries.

“Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are,” she wrote.

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

A sane person might conclude that the post-1935 history of the U.S. and Nazi Germany might go a long way toward defending the premise that the “United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany” — like, say, the fact that millions of minorities were not slaughtered in death camps in the United States.

And that the U.S. military defeated the Nazi war machine in Western Europe, while the Soviet Red Army did the job in the east.

And that the United States has since passed a host of civil rights laws aimed at wiping out the injustices of the past and moving the country closer to the ideals it was founded on.

In the summer of misplaced rage, based on liberal lies, those are differences the left can’t abide.

Woods was one of those sane people who pointed out Hill’s vindictive dishonesty — and in terms that had to have been humiliating to Hill.

“The children small enough to be thrown into the ovens at Mauthausen were incinerated alive to save the disruption they might cause being herded into the gas chamber,” he tweeted. “You’re a raging, ignorant fool.”

The children small enough to be thrown into the ovens at Mauthausen were incinerated alive to save the disruption they might cause being herded into the gas chamber. You’re a raging, ignorant fool. https://t.co/4t2VrzZLo7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 24, 2020

Woods, of course, is known as a master of turning Twitter into a vehicle for his acerbic intelligence. But he had plenty of company.

They don’t know, Mr. Woods. There’s no foundation. We allowed the left to write our history books. The holy grail one of science alone has corrupted our culture of hard work and relaxation in our senior yrs. — PatriotCatw/17 (@CathryneStone) August 24, 2020

I seriously cannot fathom how anyone….anyone…can make this comparison. Is their hatred for Pres. Trump so great that they are blind to the history of the Jews in Europe during WWII? Just the fact that they can write something like this and still be alive should speak volumes. — steve sammut (@freakinutz) August 24, 2020

The sad part…

Her statement shows that she is ignorant about what real atrocities occurred under the nazi’s, or she doesnt care. — Geek Steve (@AnArtfulPenguin) August 24, 2020

Yea, I can barely tell the difference. pic.twitter.com/6pmDvrYWno — Chuck (@justChuck_it) August 24, 2020

Dov Hilkind, a former Democratic state lawmaker in New York and staunch supporter of the state of Israel, went interactive to make the point of how wrong Hill is.

REMINDER for @jemelehill about just a FEW of the differences between AMERICA and NAZI GERMANY! pic.twitter.com/O1dIo6VXXh — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) August 24, 2020

At one point, Hill tried to explain that she wasn’t trying to compare the modern United States to Hitler’s Germany, but it’s unlikely she’d be doing that without the Twitter blowback she’d received.

Nowhere in my tweet did I say the current state of America is like Nazi Germany. I was referring specifically to our racial history. The parallels have been pointed out by plenty of historians, not just Isabel Wilkerson. You tell me to grow up. I say, you need to read more. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 24, 2020

It’s also impossible to believe she was only trying to point out “parallels,” since it’s not even close to what she originally wrote.

Because at its base, this isn’t really about Nazi Germany, of course.

As the New York Post reported two years ago, Hill lost her commentator gig at ESPN over her insistence on pushing radical leftist politics, like a 2017 Twitter post calling Trump a “white supremacist.” (Imagine being too liberal for even ESPN to stomach.)

Like so many other leftists, she’s spent the past four years trying to make sure Trump’s Electoral College victory wasn’t repeated.

And every social media post, public statement or televised appearance needs to be seen in that light.

Despite the massive propaganda machine of the mainstream media, despite the clear-cut bias of social media companies, despite Democratic elected officials blaming the president for their own chaotic incompetence — whether dealing with the coronavirus or riots in the streets — liberals must know they’re in trouble against Trump.

Do you think Hill's post was really aimed at defeating President Donald Trump?

That’s why they’re trying to tie him to defeated Confederate generals (the ones fighting for a Confederacy that was run by the Democratic Party). They try to tie him to the defeated Nazi regime – the national socialist regime — of Adolf Hitler (libs don’t want Americans remembering that “socialist” part).

That’s why commentators like Hill pick fights like this.

But fortunately, thinkers like Woods are around to answer. American voters need to remember those answers in November.

