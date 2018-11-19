SECTIONS
James Woods Links Socialism to Poison, Trashes Ocasio-Cortez Supporters over Latest Snafu

By Jack Davis
at 11:26am
As many on Twitter snickered over the latest civics gaffe from Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, actor James Woods noted on the social media platform that the hard-core base of far-left progressives such as the New York Democrat couldn’t care less if she gets the details right.

“The people who vote for her do it because they are young (and idealistic), struggling to make a living (as she is), and desperately need the pipe dreams she’s offering. Don’t underestimate her appeal and her power. Socialism, though a poison, is a deeply seductive political drug,” Woods tweeted Monday.

It was a response to a viral video clip that emerged of Ocasio-Cortez, who has called herself a socialist, flubbing the three branches of government.

“If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the video.

The branches of government created by the Constitution are the executive, legislative and judicial branch. Congress has two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez skyrocketed to national prominence in June by defeating long-time Democratic incumbent Joseph Crowley in a primary in a deeply Democratic district of New York City.

Recently, she has taken to sharing Instagram videos that show her cooking dinner and talking policy, Newsweek reported.

During one of those, she made the remark that led critics to pounce.

Ocasio-Cortez later mocked her critics.

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare,” she tweeted.

Cortez has had other moments of battling how or why government functions.

As noted by The Daily Caller, Ocasio-Cortez received a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Boston University.

