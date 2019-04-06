James Woods Trashes Students Attacking Kavanaugh over Teaching Gig: ‘Clearly Too Stupid’

George Mason University made national news this week as an influx of students signed onto a petition which asks that university administrators terminate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s teaching contract, in light of accusations of sexual misconduct brought against him during his confirmation hearings last year.

The group responsible for the so-called #CancelKavanaugh movement — and the resulting petition to “terminate AND void ALL contracts and affiliation” with the newly confirmed justice — calls itself “Mason 4 Survivors.”

The group’s petition represents more than 3,100 students as of Saturday — roughly equivalent to 12 percent of George Mason’s undergraduate population.

Responding to Fox News’ coverage of the student movement on Saturday afternoon, American actor James Woods tweeted, aggressively rebuking first the university and then the student body.

“Kavanaugh should offer his sterling character and extraordinary legal mind to a school worthy of him. Why waste it on a third rate dive where the students are clearly too stupid to appreciate him?” Woods wrote.

Kavanaugh should offer his sterling character and extraordinary legal mind to a school worthy of him. Why waste it at a third rate dive where the students are clearly too stupid to appreciate him? https://t.co/ZJpF416jOc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 6, 2019

Woods’ remarks certainly struck a chord. In a matter of hours, the original tweet had received some 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

The initial response was an overwhelmingly positive one, with a number of followers engaging in agreement as well as to express distaste with the students’ attempts to relitigate Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings on their campus by furthering unproven claims of misconduct.

The Witch Hunt continues. Those allegations were proven false, as described by Sen. Collins’ speech in the Senate. Yet the Leftists don’t accept the facts. Is this really the world we live in, where you can be accused of something with no evidence and have your life destroyed? — Patricia Brandao (@PatriciaBrand67) April 6, 2019

Good point. As a Supreme Court justice, I’m sure there are many schools that would love to have him. — Mike (@M_P_Anto) April 6, 2019

Meanwhile, a handful of George Mason alumni came to the defense of their alma mater, holding that it was worth mentioning the university had addressed the issue publicly, refusing to cave to student pressure.

I’m actually very proud of how the administration has handled this. A fair reasoned approach. I’m not a supporter of his, but I support how the situation has been handled. — Chris GMUFan (@gmufan2000) April 6, 2019

Because then a few idiots get a Hecklers’ Veto over every decision and deprive the good students of opportunities.We should be celebrating the fact that the adults at George Mason are showing the testicular fortitude to stand up to the bullies and their media accomplices. — Larry M (@LarryEM15) April 6, 2019

These responses were likely made in reference to a statement issued on the university website in March. George Mason President Angel Cabrera asserted, among other things, that “the law school has determined that the involvement of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice contributes to making our law program uniquely valuable for our students. And I accept their judgment.”

Still, not everyone appreciated Woods’ remarks. A number responded in anger, calling his tweet “distasteful” or engaging in ad hominem. One alumni said that this student display only served to increase his respect for George Mason.

My respect for my alma mater just went up, as @georgemasonlaw will not retreat in fear. Well done, @GeorgeMasonU, and keep up the good work! To “the resistance”: you don’t become a lawyer by paying tuition. Listen, learn, and discover what proper jurisprudence is all about. — Rob Devadason (@CaptainConcurs) April 6, 2019

Woods is no stranger to generating political controversy. In fact, he is one of a handful of actors who have broken with the Hollywood tradition of espousing left-wing values in the public eye.

Instead, Woods has been known for, among other things, his support of public figures such as Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump, as well as his frequent jabs at left-wing personalities such as Beto O’Rourke.

#MuellerReport is slam dunk exoneration for President Trump, but unhinged liberal Apple News editors post this headline as their lead story. This is exactly why Americans see the modern press as the #EnemyOfThePeople… https://t.co/Waq5iNBlPl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2019

Because this dirt-chugging freak knows more than the entire team of the Special Prosector’s office after their two-year investigation… https://t.co/QBix59uDmH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 24, 2019

What little pushback Woods did receive from his comments on the George Mason petition left him unfazed, because he was back at it on his Twitter account that same hour, taking aim at New York Magazine, Michelle Wolf and freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar.

